Patchy fog in Cobb County and other metro counties until 9 a.m. on June 2

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and other metro area counties warning of patchy dense fog on July 2, 2022 until 9 a.m. The NWS recommends driving slowly with your lights on low beam.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS THE ATLANTA METRO AND SURROUNDING AREAS… Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than one-half of a mile across the Atlanta metro and surrounding areas. The fog should lift after 9 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Visibility may quickly drop, especially near open fields as well as creeks, streams, and other bodies of water.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

