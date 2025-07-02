Report with photos from the HOPE Family Resource Center Clothing Giveaway

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the HOPE Family Resource Center Clothing Giveaway:

Thank you, volunteers from the First Christian Church of Mableton, New Life Missionary Baptist Church and Lions for assisting with the HOPE Family Resource Center Clothing Giveaway. We had lots of shoes, dress, and casual clothing for just about any size or shape. We also had lots of books and some food items available. We very busy in the morning hours. The heat slowed things down in the afternoon.