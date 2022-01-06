Cobb weather January 7: Very cold and windy conditions through Friday morning

The National Weather Service, has issued a Special Weather Statement for Cobb County and other counties in north Georgia warning of “very cold and windy conditions” overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

During the day on Friday January 7 expect sunny skies with a high near 37.

The warning reads as follows:

…VERY COLD AND WINDY CONDITIONS EXPECTED IN NORTH GEORGIA TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING… A strong cold front will bring cold and windy conditions to much of north Georgia tonight into Friday morning. Northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph this evening will gradually decrease overnight. However, with the very cold, sub- freezing temperatures, wind chill values will fall into the teens across north Georgia with readings in the single digits in the mountains. Limit outdoor activities and be sure to dress appropriately if you have to be outdoors for extended periods of time.

A separate Hazardous Weather Outlook for the north Georgia region states:

.DAY ONE…This Afternoon and Tonight… A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of far north Georgia through this evening, where widespread rain could turn to a wintry mix of snow and sleet, with a chance for patchy freezing drizzle. Any wintry mix and freezing drizzle should be confined to elevations at or above 2000 feet. Snow accumulations should remain less than an inch, mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. Little, if any, icing is anticipated. Tonight, wind chill values will drop into the teens across north Georgia and single digits in the mountains. . DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday… A cold front with widespread rain showers is expected Sunday and Sunday night with a slight chance for thunderstorms. . SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT… Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged to submit reports of winter weather through the web by going to weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed severe and winter weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Thursday evening to Friday morning A 10 percent chance of rain before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 47. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 am. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 34.

ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 54.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.