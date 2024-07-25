Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Thursday, July 25, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, July 25, 2024, with a high near 86 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered to numerous thunderstorms that will occur this afternoon through the evening. Localized flash flooding is the primary concern, especially across eastern Georgia where soils are saturated. The strongest storms may also produce frequent cloud- to-ground lightning and gusty winds.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog between 8 a.m and 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 p.m and 5 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-06-01 78 65 71.5 -3.6 0 2024-06-02 85 67 76 0.6 0.06 2024-06-03 89 69 79 3.4 T 2024-06-04 86 70 78 2.2 T 2024-06-05 86 72 79 3 0.17 2024-06-06 85 70 77.5 1.3 0.1 2024-06-07 88 70 79 2.6 0 2024-06-08 87 63 75 -1.6 0 2024-06-09 93 70 81.5 4.7 0 2024-06-10 85 69 77 0 0.4 2024-06-11 87 64 75.5 -1.7 0 2024-06-12 89 71 80 2.6 0 2024-06-13 90 72 81 3.4 0 2024-06-14 95 72 83.5 5.8 0 2024-06-15 97 76 86.5 8.6 0.02 2024-06-16 96 75 85.5 7.4 0 2024-06-17 93 75 84 5.7 T 2024-06-18 91 73 82 3.6 0 2024-06-19 89 71 80 1.4 0 2024-06-20 90 73 81.5 2.8 0 2024-06-21 93 71 82 3.1 0 2024-06-22 98 74 86 7 0 2024-06-23 98 77 87.5 8.3 0 2024-06-24 97 75 86 6.7 0.21 2024-06-25 98 72 85 5.6 0 2024-06-26 100 75 87.5 7.9 0 2024-06-27 91 75 83 3.3 T 2024-06-28 91 75 83 3.2 0.13 2024-06-29 91 76 83.5 3.6 0.65 2024-06-30 97 77 87 7 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 25, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 102 in 1995 74 in 1882 Min Temperature M 72 78 in 2010 60 in 1882 Avg Temperature M 81.3 89.0 in 1995 67.0 in 1882 Precipitation M 0.14 3.34 in 1945 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 24 in 1995 2 in 1882 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 91.6 90.1 96.5 in 1993 82.1 in 1967 Avg Min Temperature 74.4 71.7 75.4 in 1980 64.9 in 1967 Avg Temperature 83.0 80.9 85.7 in 1980 73.5 in 1967 Total Precipitation 8.09 3.96 14.44 in 1994 0.17 in 1995 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 440 397 525 in 1980 218 in 1967 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 74.7 72.5 76.0 in 2012 66.3 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 55.7 53.0 56.3 in 2017 46.5 in 1940 Avg Temperature 65.2 62.7 66.1 in 2012 56.9 in 1940 Total Precipitation 36.81 29.69 47.07 in 1912 16.36 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1345 1081 1345 in 2024 630 in 1961

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-24

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-24

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-24

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-23

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-23

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”