Highland Rivers offers tuition reimbursement to Georgia Military College for employees

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health announced a partnership with Georgia Military College to provide tuition reimbursement for Highland Rivers employees who attend GMC, either in person or through the college’s online programs.​

GMC, based in Milledgeville, has eight satellite locations and offers a wide range of two-year and four-year programs.

According to the news release:

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, one of Georgia’s largest public behavioral health providers, serves 13 counties in northwest Georgia, with a workforce of more than 900 professionals. The agency provides comprehensive treatment, support, and recovery services for adults, youth, families, and veterans affected by mental health disorders, substance use disorders, and intellectual developmental disabilities. ​The tuition reimbursement partnership is designed to support Highland Rivers employees who wish to pursue higher education at Georgia Military College to advance their education and career opportunities within the agency.

​

“While people may think of the behavioral health workforce as referring to therapists, counselors, and psychologists, Highland Rivers could not serve 20,000 people each year without a robust business and operations team,” said Highland Rivers Behavioral Health CEO Melanie Dallas in the news release. “The partnership with Georgia Military College will provide important educational opportunities for staff in almost every part of our organization and will further enhance the quality of our staff and operations.”

​“The work that Highland Rivers does is so important and we at Georgia Military College are proud to partner with them to provide their employees with a quality, character-based education,” said Georgia Military College President Lieutenant General William B. Caldwell, IV, USA (Ret). “At GMC our graduates earn more than just a degree, they learn important life skills that will help them in their careers as authentic servant leaders in all capacities. We are excited to see Highland Rivers’ employees continue to develop in a way that better supports the needs of their population and we are so grateful to contribute in a small way.”

​For more information about Georgia Military College visit www.gmc.edu. To learn more about Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, its services and career opportunities, visit www.highlandrivers.org.