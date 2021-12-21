Cobb weather December 21

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there is a 30 percent chance of rain in Cobb County with a high temperature of near 48 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly between 8 a.m. and noon. Cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Christmas Day A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.