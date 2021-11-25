CDC: COVID transmission remains high and cases are increasing

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) tweeted yesterday afternoon that COVID transmission in the U.S. remains high, and that cases increased by 9.7 percent over the past week.

The #COVID19 level of community transmission in the U.S. remains high & cases are increasing.



The 7-day average of daily new cases was 94,266, a 9.7% increase from the previous week.



Get vaccinated right away!

More: https://t.co/iSLwhCwlZ2 pic.twitter.com/JYhzCwDB3R — CDC (@CDCgov) November 24, 2021

Increase in Cobb County as well

CDC figures show a 5.67 percent increase in new cases in Cobb County. There was also a 50 percent increase in deaths (12 deaths over the past week). The hospitalization rate, however, declined by 15 percent, with 55 people hospitalized over the past week in the county.

The vaccination rate in Cobb County for the total population is 45.4 percent with at least one dose, 40.1 percent fully vaccinated.

Europe undergoing another surge

Europe is experiencing another surge in COVID, with the World Health Organization European Region reporting in a press release:

The WHO European Region remains firmly in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, reported deaths due to COVID-19 increased to close to 4200 a day, doubling from 2100 deaths a day at the end of September, and cumulative reported deaths from the virus passed the 1.5 million mark for the 53 countries in this Region. Today, COVID-19 is the number one cause of death across Europe and central Asia, as reported by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, who carry out modelling for the WHO Regional Office for Europe. We can expect that there will be high or extreme stress on hospital beds in 25 countries, and high or extreme stress in intensive care units in 49 out of 53 countries between now and 1 March 2022. Cumulative reported deaths are projected to reach over 2.2 million by spring next year, based on current trends. “In order to live with this virus and continue our daily lives, we need to take a ‘vaccine plus’ approach. This means getting the standard doses of vaccine, taking a booster if offered, as well as incorporating preventive measures into our normal routines. Taken together, wearing a mask, washing hands, ventilating indoor spaces, keeping physical distance and sneezing into your elbow are simple, effective ways of gaining control over the virus and keeping societies going. All of us have the opportunity and responsibility to help avert unnecessary tragedy and loss of life, and limit further disruption to society and businesses over this winter season,” said Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.