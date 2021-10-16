Restaurateurs to talk about state of the restaurant industry at Cobb Chamber event

The problems faced by the restaurant industry have received a lot of attention since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

At the start of the pandemic sit-down dining sales plummeted. Later, a shortage of restaurant workers caused two popular “Taste of …” festivals to be cancelled in Cobb, in Marietta and Smyrna.

The Cumberland Area Council of the Cobb Chamber will feature two prominent Cobb restaurant executives to talk about how their restaurants successfully adapted to the new, challenging, situation.

On Wednesday October 27, Quinton Austin of Copelands’s Atlanta Franchise group and Todd Mussman of Muss & Turners will “share their professional journeys in the restaurant business through the past year.”

The press release for the event states:

In response to the pandemic, many establishments had to make a major shift in business and began offering take-out meals. Austin and Mussman will discuss how they successfully re-invented their dining concepts, handled the transition during the pandemic, and most importantly how they’ve made the return to dine-in a safe and enjoyable experience.

The press release gives the following professional biographies of the speakers:

Quinton Austin is the managing partner and co-owner of the Copeland’s Atlanta Franchise group. His restaurant career includes leadership positions at O’Charleys, Maggiano’s, Rosa Mexicano, True Food Kitchen, and Copeland’s. Quinton is actively involved in community organizations and a booster and sponsor for surrounding local high school athletic organizations. Prior to opening Muss & Turner’s, Todd Mussman worked with Fifth Group at the Food Studio, South City Kitchen, and Sala. Mussman spends his time helping in daily operations at Muss & Turner’s, all while managing MTH Pizza. His enthusiasm for food is not left at work. Mussman is a founding board member of the Giving Kitchen.

You can register for the event between now and October 25 at https://bit.ly/3p33VPD.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. at the Boy Scouts of America/Atlanta Area Council.

Tickets are $25 for Cobb Chamber members and $35 for non-members.

Register in advance, as walk-in registrations is not provided.

This event is sponsored by Series Presenting Sponsor, Kaiser Permanente, and Program Sponsor, Mauldin & Jenkins.