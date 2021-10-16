High danger of fire in Cobb and other parts of N. Georgia

The National Weather Service reports high danger of fire for Cobb and other parts of North Georgia today due to high winds.

According to the NWS, “Sustaining winds of 15 to 20 MPH can be expected along with gusts near 25 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay above 25 percent. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.”

The fire danger will continue throughout the day Saturday October 16.

The forecast has also been revised from earlier in the week, as isolated thunderstorms are possible as a line of showers moves through North Georgia.

Detailed forecast for North Georgia from the National Weather Service

The website of the National Weather Service makes the following forecast for Cobb County over the coming week (their forecasts are centered on Dobbins ARB):

Today A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.