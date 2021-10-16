I-20 road striping continues through the weekend in Cobb

There will be overnight lane closures on I-20 through Cobb for the remainder of the weekend.

Georgia Department of Transportation road crews will close lanes on both the eastbound and the westbound sides of the interstate highway for a safety project to restripe the lanes between Sweetwater Creek in Douglas County and Windsor Street in Fulton County. This includes the entire stretch of I-20 that runs through Cobb County.

According to the GDOT, “This restriping project will enhance driver safety by increasing visibility of the existing roadway striping.”

The press release announcing the work described what will happen as follows:



Weather and on-site conditions permitting, crews will implement “rolling” lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound between Thornton Road and Fulton Street each weekend night beginning Friday, October 15 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following mornings. The location of the closures will “roll” as work crews move within the project area placing reflective tape on the roadway pavement.



This safety project is scheduled for completion in January 2022.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.