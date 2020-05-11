Marietta-based C.W. Matthews wins contract for I-85 widening

Marietta-based C.W. Matthews won the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) contract as the Design-Build team for Phase 2 of the widening of I-85. The firm is already working on Phase 1 of the project.

A spokesperson for the GDOT texted the Courier that the bid submitted by C.W. Matthews was $94,569,146.

The bids were digitally sealed and opened Friday. Two other firms in addition to C.W. Matthews submitted bids.

The project is one of the GDOT’s Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP) projects.



More information on Phase 2 of the project, including a project map, is available by following this link.

Here is the complete text of the press release announcing the contract:

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced the Design-Build Team (DB Team) for the I-85 Widening, Phase 2 corridor improvements, one of the Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP) projects.



Digitally-sealed price proposals from three proposers were opened Friday using a virtual Webex event, with C.W. Matthews named the apparent successful proposer. Georgia DOT used a best-value procurement method for the Design-Build project which evaluates both price and technical proposals.



“C.W. Matthews has developed a strong history of working with the Department and we are looking forward to working with them on the delivery of the I-85 Widening, Phase 2 project.” said Georgia DOT Design-Build Program Manager Andrew Hoenig.



The I-85 Widening, Phase 2 corridor improvements will provide relief by widening I-85, north of metro Atlanta, from two to three lanes in both directions from SR 53 to just north of US 129. Additional work on the project includes replacing one overpass bridge and six mainline bridges along I-85.



Final design is anticipated to begin late 2020, and construction is anticipated to begin in 2021.



C.W. Matthews is currently working on the I-85 Widening, Phase 1 project. With the I-85 Widening, Phase 1 project on target to open to traffic in mid-2020, Georgia DOT is leveraging the success to advance Phase 2 of that corridor’s improvements. Advancing this project represents the Department’s ability to progress projects forward when there is less or no right-of-way acquisitions and development that could be impacted through project design and construction. The I-85 Widening, Phase 2 project will be delivered and open to traffic four years ahead of the original MMIP schedule.



Additional information about Georgia DOT’s MMIP projects can be found at http://www.dot.ga.gov/IS/MMIP.



