Overnight lane closures Sunday on Macland Road

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced there will be overnight lane closures on Macland Road starting Sunday evening at 9 p.m.

Like Friday night’s work, the plan is to close one alternating right and left lane while road crews do their work, which includes patching and milling.

The scope of the whole project is SR/360 Macland Road from New Macland Road to Windy Hill Road. The goal is to improve the condition of the road by resurfacing it.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

