Marietta Tree Keepers seek volunteers to train in caring for trees

According to an announcement on the City of Marietta website, the Marietta Tree Keepers are seeking volunteers over the age of 18 to train in caring for adolescent trees.

The training will take place on December 11, 2021, at Elizabeth Porter Park, and will include instruction in doing root collar excavation (by hand), mulching, and structural pruning.

The limited group of volunteers will be designated Marietta Tree Keeper VIPs and will lead future volunteers in caring for adolescent trees.

The start time for the training will be 9:30 a.m.

Please call 770-424-4664 to pre-register as space is limited: Leave your name, phone number, and age. Tools and refreshments will be provided. You should dress for outdoor weather. A rain date of December 18, 2021, has been chosen.

Background

The news release for the event gives these further instructions, and tells a bit about the Marietta Tree Keepers:

Members of the Marietta Tree Keepers have been promoting the value of trees to the community since it was founded in 2002. MTK has over 100 members and has planted over 5,500 trees around the city. The 501(C)3 non-profit organization works closely with the City of Marietta to plant trees along public right-of-ways, parks and schools. Those wishing to become a member or make a donation can learn more by visiting MTK's website at www.mariettaga.gov/committees/treekeepers.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

