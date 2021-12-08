Cobb weather December 8: morning rain, partly sunny later

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we could experience showers and possibly thunderstorms in the morning in Cobb County, followed by partly sunny skies with a high near 56.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 am, then a slight chance of showers between 8 am and 10 a.m. Patchy fog between 7 a.m and 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 33.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

TuesdaySunny, with a high near 61.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.