Cobb Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ranks second in Georgia

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released its 2020 report on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by County, and Cobb County ranked second in the state, behind only Fulton County.

Gwinnett County had the third-largest GDP, followed by fourth-place Dekalb and fifth-place Chatham.

The BEA defines GDP as follows:

Gross domestic product (GDP) by county is the value of goods and services produced by the county’s economy less

the value of goods and services used up in production. GDP by county is the substate counterpart of the nation’s

GDP, the Bureau’s featured and most comprehensive measure of U.S. economic activity.

Cobb County’s overall GDP was $48,514,523,000 during the 2020 reporting period, down from $50,373,128,000 in 2019. a one-year drop of 3.7 percent.

This drop was in keeping with the trend for the 141 counties in the U.S. with populations of 500,000 or more. GDP increased in nine counties and decreased in 132.

Impact of COVID-19 on county-level GDP

The report acknowledged the probable impact of COVID-19 on the figures, but stated the following:

The 2020 estimates of local area GDP were impacted by the response to the spread of COVID-19, as governments issued and lifted “stay-at-home” orders and government pandemic assistance payments were distributed to households and businesses. The full economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in the local area GDP estimates, because the impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be separately identified. For more information, see Federal Recovery Programs and BEA Statistics.

The following figures for GDP in counties in Georgia are in thousands of “chained dollars.” Chained dollars are a means of adjusting for inflation so that apples-to-apples comparisons are made when comparing GDP over time.

Boston University’s Global Development Policy website defines chained dollars as follows:

Chained-dollar measures of real GDP and GDP growth are based on the use of index numbers. The ratio of two values of GDP in adjacent years, measured at a common set of prices, can be used as a quantity index to measure production in one year relative to another.

Numbers in columns 2-5 in thousands of dollars.

County 2017 2018 2019 2020 2020 Rank in state 2018 percent change 2019 percent change 2020 percent change Appling 1,437,273 1,383,965 1,388,942 1,521,770 44 -3.7 0.4 9.6 Atkinson 208,815 210,451 219,752 217,106 126 0.8 4.4 -1.2 Bacon 329,599 323,019 339,090 349,207 107 -2.0 5.0 3.0 Baker 64,302 64,412 73,676 71,567 154 0.2 14.4 -2.9 Baldwin 1,183,560 1,174,201 1,227,563 1,156,519 54 -0.8 4.5 -5.8 Banks 399,841 419,464 395,898 352,612 106 4.9 -5.6 -10.9 Barrow 1,856,979 1,969,504 2,011,714 2,024,624 37 6.1 2.1 0.6 Bartow 4,454,461 4,506,843 4,529,467 4,424,931 19 1.2 0.5 -2.3 Ben Hill 460,170 460,827 464,846 464,145 95 0.1 0.9 -0.2 Berrien 347,844 345,838 365,401 336,630 110 -0.6 5.7 -7.9 Bibb 7,498,495 7,640,986 7,565,865 7,305,106 11 1.9 -1.0 -3.4 Bleckley 217,524 212,654 218,073 213,883 128 -2.2 2.5 -1.9 Brantley 219,121 224,791 223,503 218,296 125 2.6 -0.6 -2.3 Brooks 304,231 295,490 372,427 422,365 98 -2.9 26.0 13.4 Bryan 881,089 907,522 931,778 935,816 60 3.0 2.7 0.4 Bulloch 2,142,199 2,148,559 2,230,248 2,181,129 35 0.3 3.8 -2.2 Burke 2,479,441 2,502,329 2,770,976 2,925,520 31 0.9 10.7 5.6 Butts 563,077 573,731 606,238 618,046 81 1.9 5.7 1.9 Calhoun 116,277 107,428 116,646 123,269 143 -7.6 8.6 5.7 Camden 1,815,759 1,706,146 1,681,147 1,646,245 42 -6.0 -1.5 -2.1 Candler 228,308 230,926 242,307 247,958 122 1.1 4.9 2.3 Carroll 4,035,264 4,287,421 4,379,895 4,400,168 21 6.2 2.2 0.5 Catoosa 1,303,059 1,325,094 1,369,792 1,339,864 48 1.7 3.4 -2.2 Charlton 183,147 173,760 188,145 190,996 133 -5.1 8.3 1.5 Chatham 16,428,911 16,437,050 16,972,627 15,642,840 5 0.0 3.3 -7.8 Chattahoochee 1,518,856 1,448,459 1,461,834 1,482,800 45 -4.6 0.9 1.4 Chattooga 570,075 556,996 521,470 455,798 97 -2.3 -6.4 -12.6 Cherokee 6,823,417 6,945,639 7,328,211 7,195,518 12 1.8 5.5 -1.8 Clarke 6,896,415 7,020,361 6,953,967 6,641,583 13 1.8 -0.9 -4.5 Clay 73,804 76,373 83,827 91,665 153 3.5 9.8 9.3 Clayton 16,332,087 16,906,216 17,042,400 12,905,048 6 3.5 0.8 -24.3 Clinch 231,163 217,221 227,836 251,935 121 -6.0 4.9 10.6 Cobb 47,659,687 49,147,970 50,373,128 48,514,523 2 3.1 2.5 -3.7 Coffee 1,364,712 1,372,368 1,417,286 1,344,193 47 0.6 3.3 -5.2 Colquitt 1,267,188 1,309,815 1,332,075 1,337,602 49 3.4 1.7 0.4 Columbia 3,521,769 3,705,448 3,761,838 3,695,253 24 5.2 1.5 -1.8 Cook 320,645 338,481 340,272 341,195 109 5.6 0.5 0.3 Coweta 3,977,627 4,141,214 4,439,799 4,420,137 20 4.1 7.2 -0.4 Crawford 156,335 155,410 145,580 143,192 138 -0.6 -6.3 -1.6 Crisp 757,745 751,452 808,578 761,697 71 -0.8 7.6 -5.8 Dade 344,383 368,728 381,863 365,935 104 7.1 3.6 -4.2 Dawson 775,582 788,216 819,918 783,732 67 1.6 4.0 -4.4 Decatur 716,644 712,310 734,452 744,779 73 -0.6 3.1 1.4 DeKalb 35,904,535 37,234,455 37,502,746 36,347,742 4 3.7 0.7 -3.1 Dodge 400,074 374,436 400,451 378,259 102 -6.4 6.9 -5.5 Dooly 382,896 367,046 383,901 344,372 108 -4.1 4.6 -10.3 Dougherty 3,983,044 3,985,846 4,053,082 3,924,765 23 0.1 1.7 -3.2 Douglas 4,007,390 4,152,162 4,299,267 4,118,159 22 3.6 3.5 -4.2 Early 447,554 437,427 434,379 462,425 96 -2.3 -0.7 6.5 Echols 50,558 37,242 39,643 40,620 156 -26.3 6.4 2.5 Effingham 1,719,764 1,759,227 1,737,909 1,904,352 38 2.3 -1.2 9.6 Elbert 577,096 577,992 567,768 574,295 85 0.2 -1.8 1.1 Emanuel 636,768 582,886 616,873 607,102 83 -8.5 5.8 -1.6 Evans 354,509 356,208 342,318 326,637 111 0.5 -3.9 -4.6 Fannin 640,151 672,790 686,539 647,971 79 5.1 2.0 -5.6 Fayette 4,450,291 4,665,254 4,840,047 4,690,393 17 4.8 3.7 -3.1 Floyd 3,760,011 3,720,155 3,676,108 3,488,556 26 -1.1 -1.2 -5.1 Forsyth 9,155,547 9,116,770 9,491,142 9,300,037 10 -0.4 4.1 -2.0 Franklin 884,049 914,117 858,799 773,326 70 3.4 -6.1 -10.0 Fulton 150,557,257 158,070,326 168,439,892 161,378,980 1 5.0 6.6 -4.2 Gilmer 835,315 856,032 832,482 784,987 65 2.5 -2.8 -5.7 Glascock 31,381 28,950 30,275 29,249 158 -7.7 4.6 -3.4 Glynn 3,531,868 3,618,902 3,559,558 3,398,503 27 2.5 -1.6 -4.5 Gordon 2,105,470 2,090,919 2,165,968 2,079,131 36 -0.7 3.6 -4.0 Grady 574,507 582,630 585,465 575,820 84 1.4 0.5 -1.6 Greene 633,018 681,720 684,403 650,595 78 7.7 0.4 -4.9 Gwinnett 43,777,498 44,581,618 45,850,475 44,429,717 3 1.8 2.8 -3.1 Habersham 1,341,758 1,393,852 1,381,218 1,322,340 50 3.9 -0.9 -4.3 Hall 9,351,889 9,773,913 10,114,487 9,941,138 8 4.5 3.5 -1.7 Hancock 144,568 143,603 144,556 142,844 139 -0.7 0.7 -1.2 Haralson 725,837 740,496 746,267 730,944 75 2.0 0.8 -2.1 Harris 474,706 489,151 492,674 467,952 94 3.0 0.7 -5.0 Hart 769,585 846,654 823,944 751,310 72 10.0 -2.7 -8.8 Heard 1,259,030 1,074,705 1,142,905 1,127,251 55 -14.6 6.3 -1.4 Henry 5,535,416 5,803,664 6,229,082 6,087,470 15 4.8 7.3 -2.3 Houston 6,078,191 6,169,178 6,383,219 6,280,378 14 1.5 3.5 -1.6 Irwin 168,307 173,238 184,395 191,233 132 2.9 6.4 3.7 Jackson 2,743,801 2,863,701 2,927,747 2,990,715 30 4.4 2.2 2.2 Jasper 256,052 246,357 260,282 258,766 120 -3.8 5.7 -0.6 Jeff Davis 342,707 345,778 380,305 373,385 103 0.9 10.0 -1.8 Jefferson 498,481 462,423 503,011 488,853 92 -7.2 8.8 -2.8 Jenkins 141,112 132,252 148,758 150,813 137 -6.3 12.5 1.4 Johnson 112,683 114,915 113,589 107,387 147 2.0 -1.2 -5.5 Jones 417,058 381,758 410,910 399,190 99 -8.5 7.6 -2.9 Lamar 374,744 363,526 377,920 391,488 100 -3.0 4.0 3.6 Lanier 115,791 111,375 113,123 113,603 145 -3.8 1.6 0.4 Laurens 1,559,140 1,586,728 1,589,735 1,559,013 43 1.8 0.2 -1.9 Lee 605,862 599,415 653,586 671,208 77 -1.1 9.0 2.7 Liberty 3,248,976 3,280,329 3,320,174 3,276,351 28 1.0 1.2 -1.3 Lincoln 115,642 112,323 114,721 113,359 146 -2.9 2.1 -1.2 Long 162,043 163,315 159,866 155,138 136 0.8 -2.1 -3.0 Lowndes 4,364,739 4,453,864 4,566,913 4,470,317 18 2.0 2.5 -2.1 Lumpkin 720,320 719,046 780,950 775,062 69 -0.2 8.6 -0.8 McDuffie 564,685 558,823 596,053 611,029 82 -1.0 6.7 2.5 McIntosh 235,520 234,343 229,273 216,947 127 -0.5 -2.2 -5.4 Macon 460,231 425,572 400,970 358,204 105 -7.5 -5.8 -10.7 Madison 509,847 537,558 496,115 474,342 93 5.4 -7.7 -4.4 Marion 105,327 104,956 101,177 96,630 149 -0.4 -3.6 -4.5 Meriwether 553,267 540,014 529,702 519,883 88 -2.4 -1.9 -1.9 Miller 163,463 176,408 184,504 195,949 129 7.9 4.6 6.2 Mitchell 706,983 679,682 715,053 742,907 74 -3.9 5.2 3.9 Monroe 1,523,380 1,567,907 1,446,063 1,102,190 56 2.9 -7.8 -23.8 Montgomery 147,312 142,414 145,873 142,417 140 -3.3 2.4 -2.4 Morgan 691,322 727,667 810,863 784,291 66 5.3 11.4 -3.3 Murray 1,217,820 1,142,798 1,156,410 1,167,629 53 -6.2 1.2 1.0 Muscogee 9,283,140 9,300,859 9,493,232 9,360,230 9 0.2 2.1 -1.4 Newton 2,548,160 2,647,301 2,738,094 2,677,863 33 3.9 3.4 -2.2 Oconee 1,196,281 1,279,124 1,468,909 1,407,127 46 6.9 14.8 -4.2 Oglethorpe 327,555 342,760 304,455 272,941 116 4.6 -11.2 -10.4 Paulding 2,490,476 2,615,108 2,786,800 2,818,150 32 5.0 6.6 1.1 Peach 790,354 794,396 828,988 825,687 64 0.5 4.4 -0.4 Pickens 918,855 933,273 935,180 884,161 61 1.6 0.2 -5.5 Pierce 376,093 362,651 369,452 378,570 101 -3.6 1.9 2.5 Pike 289,374 278,465 308,537 310,544 114 -3.8 10.8 0.7 Polk 1,078,852 1,078,616 1,134,358 1,037,230 57 0.0 5.2 -8.6 Pulaski 282,643 280,810 275,877 264,518 118 -0.6 -1.8 -4.1 Putnam 475,511 470,259 501,792 494,219 91 -1.1 6.7 -1.5 Quitman 37,051 37,776 34,348 33,921 157 2.0 -9.1 -1.2 Rabun 482,491 471,876 513,912 514,736 89 -2.2 8.9 0.2 Randolph 157,739 156,885 160,868 162,397 135 -0.5 2.5 1.0 Richmond 10,984,419 10,981,769 11,020,630 10,721,090 7 0.0 0.4 -2.7 Rockdale 3,449,966 3,511,568 3,501,839 3,513,706 25 1.8 -0.3 0.3 Schley 97,659 103,443 103,602 100,456 148 5.9 0.2 -3.0 Screven 298,041 293,027 286,099 273,259 115 -1.7 -2.4 -4.5 Seminole 255,971 256,105 273,878 264,287 119 0.1 6.9 -3.5 Spalding 1,848,686 1,845,440 1,892,917 1,846,823 40 -0.2 2.6 -2.4 Stephens 827,273 834,604 846,678 830,995 63 0.9 1.4 -1.9 Stewart 105,371 112,974 123,197 122,188 144 7.2 9.0 -0.8 Sumter 976,433 958,932 975,824 950,445 59 -1.8 1.8 -2.6 Talbot 115,677 128,810 121,887 95,452 150 11.4 -5.4 -21.7 Taliaferro 28,460 28,761 30,791 26,602 159 1.1 7.1 -13.6 Tattnall 637,133 646,532 571,927 567,829 86 1.5 -11.5 -0.7 Taylor 193,321 189,634 196,947 184,546 134 -1.9 3.9 -6.3 Telfair 300,112 288,628 262,524 246,532 124 -3.8 -9.0 -6.1 Terrell 212,161 191,802 198,468 195,020 130 -9.6 3.5 -1.7 Thomas 1,881,321 1,912,359 1,931,847 1,864,574 39 1.6 1.0 -3.5 Tift 1,631,260 1,677,764 1,727,482 1,736,477 41 2.9 3.0 0.5 Toombs 871,203 866,246 855,369 865,736 62 -0.6 -1.3 1.2 Towns 320,840 319,053 341,877 321,399 112 -0.6 7.2 -6.0 Treutlen 96,755 91,640 91,749 93,802 152 -5.3 0.1 2.2 Troup 3,153,677 3,147,398 3,268,726 3,148,141 29 -0.2 3.9 -3.7 Turner 190,296 178,864 199,373 193,233 131 -6.0 11.5 -3.1 Twiggs 233,895 251,226 253,458 247,873 123 7.4 0.9 -2.2 Union 681,844 680,187 699,329 724,744 76 -0.2 2.8 3.6 Upson 613,872 615,655 640,543 621,029 80 0.3 4.0 -3.0 Walker 1,356,260 1,341,872 1,319,659 1,294,813 51 -1.1 -1.7 -1.9 Walton 2,250,011 2,271,977 2,399,415 2,368,026 34 1.0 5.6 -1.3 Ware 1,303,474 1,297,874 1,276,616 1,217,441 52 -0.4 -1.6 -4.6 Warren 125,961 139,004 145,322 141,782 141 10.4 4.5 -2.4 Washington 555,386 543,234 559,579 537,637 87 -2.2 3.0 -3.9 Wayne 758,068 767,733 910,312 951,650 58 1.3 18.6 4.5 Webster 51,453 46,445 52,402 52,351 155 -9.7 12.8 -0.1 Wheeler 95,080 95,297 92,679 94,003 151 0.2 -2.7 1.4 White 772,850 760,753 806,939 775,210 68 -1.6 6.1 -3.9 Whitfield 5,271,919 5,270,687 5,309,240 5,122,435 16 0.0 0.7 -3.5 Wilcox 149,724 141,284 145,360 140,313 142 -5.6 2.9 -3.5 Wilkes 333,697 342,507 306,113 269,409 117 2.6 -10.6 -12.0 Wilkinson 510,066 512,090 562,317 504,743 90 0.4 9.8 -10.2 Worth 314,099 318,222 332,702 316,674 113 1.3 4.6 -4.8