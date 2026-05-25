Acworth Board of Aldermen approves purchase of four police vehicles, sets date for Juneteenth celebration

The Acworth Board of Aldermen met last Thursday evening, May 21, and during a short meeting approved a series of routine and administrative items as part of the consent agenda.

The approved items included a resolution designating the June 20 Concert on the Green Juneteenth Celebration at Logan Farm Park as a community festival. The board also approved a proclamation recognizing National Public Works Week from May 17-23 and made amendments to the Acworth Municipal Court schedule of fines.

Board members also approved an application for a U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads for All implementation grant.

Also on the consent agenda was a contract allowing Chattahoochee Gold Swim to host the Acworth Wave Fest at Cauble Park on Sept. 19-20.

In addition, the board approved Capital City Electrical Services LLC and Pro Electric as qualified vendors for electrical services at city facilities and parks.

The approved items also included approval of the purchase of four 2026 Ford Explorer Police Interceptors from Wade Ford at a cost not to exceed $197,600 using state contract pricing, funded through the 2022 SPLOST program.

The Board of Aldermen also heard a presentation by Lieutenant Brian Hunt of the Acworth Police Department about Officer Jeffrey Morrow’s designation as the department’s Officer of the Quarter.

“While on patrol in the area of Proctor Landing, Officer Morrow demonstrated exceptional vigilance by identifying a known wanted individual with multiple outstanding felony warrants,” said Hunt.

The suspect fled, and Morrow, with K-9 assistance, tracked and apprehended the suspect.

The Acworth Police Community Foundation announced the recipients of the 2026 Acworth Police Community Foundation Scholarship.

Watch the video of the meeting