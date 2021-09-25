Overnight lane closures will continue on Veterans Memorial Highway

The lane closures that have already begun on Veterans Memorial Highway will continue through the weekend.

Tonight and Sunday Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install lane closures on Veterans Memorial Highway from the Douglas County line to the Fulton County line, approximately 8 miles, to continue milling, inlay and resurfacing activities.

The purpose of the work is to improve the condition of the deteriorating roadway.

Work begins at 9 p.m. and will continue until the following morning at 5 a.m.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, single alternating right and left lanes will be closed on SR 8 eastbound and westbound for thermostriping.

The project is expected to be completed in winter 2022.

Safety recommendations from the GDOT

The GDOT makes the following recommendations:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.