Davis Chapel Cemetery on Veterans Memorial Highway

[The Cobb County Courier is republishing some of the articles we published at a time when our readership was much lower than our current traffic. This article was originally published in July of 2018]

The Davis Cemetery and Chapel, more often called the Davis Chapel Cemetery, is on Veterans Memorial Highway at South Gordon Road, on the western edge of the City of Mableton.

The cemetery is listed as the Davis Cemetery in Sarah Blackwell Gober Temple’s The First Hundred Years, A Short History of Cobb County in Georgia, published in 1935.

Advertisement

The Davis Chapel Cemetery beginnings

Temple did an inventory of grave markers, and the earliest date of death she lists for the Davis Cemetery is for John C. Lowe who died in 1855. There are a number of Lowes and Gordons on her list who died in the 1860s.

The Davis Cemetery and Chapel are on part of a large farm owned by Wingfield Davis, who, according to Temple’s history, moved to Cobb County at least by 1839. He was from Morgan County and settled between Mableton and Austell. According to Temple, as of 1935, “Some of his land is still owned by William P. Davis, the latter being the only son of James Monroe Davis, son of Wingfield Davis, and Fannie Glore, daughter of John Glore and Amanda Cox.”

The cemetery is well-kept, and a sign next to the wooden chapel on the grounds says that maintenance is done by volunteers.

The cemetery is the final resting place of quite a few of what I call “Cobb County road name families,” including Gann, Glore, Buckner, Barnes, Daniell, Causey, Floyd and Gordon.

It’s a surprisingly peaceful place, considering that it is at the intersection of busy Veterans Memorial Highway and South Gordon Road, a moderately busy arterial road.

The mix of headstone styles is amazing, including elaborate 19th-century marble markers, modern flat plates, arches, and even a small elevated mausoleum, something not often found in a relatively small cemetery.

There are also more markers with small oval cameo photographs than I’ve ever seen in a cemetery of that size.

Check out the slideshow below