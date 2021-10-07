Lane closures on Veterans Memorial again this weekend

Once again Veterans Memorial Highway will have lane closures each weekend night from Friday until Sunday.

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will continue milling, inlay and resurfacing. The project is expected to be completed in the winter of 2022.

The road work will take place on the entire length of U.S. 278/ SR 8 within Cobb County, from the Fulton to the Douglas county lines.

The press release from the GDOT describes the work as follows:

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, single alternating right and left lanes will be closed on SR 8 eastbound and westbound each weekend night beginning Friday, October 8 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following mornings. Work crews will be applying thermo striping to the roadway to enhance visibility of lane striping on the newly-applied layer of asphalt.





Safety precautions

The GDOT recommends that drivers take the following safety precautions:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.