Lane closure on Roswell Road in Cobb County today

Cobb County government announced on its Facebook page that a left lane will be closed on SR 120/Roswell Road westbound from Red Fox Trail to Robinson Road 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. today, Saturday, July 24.

For more information read the announcement from Cobb County, reprinted below:

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will install lane closures on SR 120/Roswell Road this weekend to begin reconstruction of the roadway’s intersections with Robinson Road and Indian Hills Parkway in Cobb County. When complete, this project will ease traffic congestion at these intersections with modified medians and extended turn lanes.



Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one left lane will be closed on SR 120/Roswell Road westbound from Red Fox Trail to Robinson Road 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24. This project is scheduled for completion in late fall 2021.



As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.