More daytime lane closures on SR 360/Powder Spring Road this Saturday

Once again daytime lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs road will slow traffic.

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close lanes on that road this Saturday. Powder Springs Road is being widened between New Macland Road and SR 12 in Cobb and Douglas counties.

The distance of the affected area is about 6.2 miles.

This particular Saturday the work crews, weather permitting, will close a single lane of SR 360 between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120.

The GDOT descibed the reason for closing the lane for the work:

This closure will help ensure safety for drivers and workers as they bring construction equipment into the area. Roadway message boards and traffic flaggers will assist in guiding drivers through the closures.

The purpose of this project is to widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction, and add a median and sidewalks in each direction.

The project is estimated to cost $88.2 million, and is scheduled for completion in November 2023.

GDOT recommends the following safety precautions:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the GDOT

The Georgia Department of Transportation describes its purpose as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.