Cobb Sheriff Owens announces three fugitive arrests

The Cobb County Sheriff’s office announced the arrest of three fugitives today by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The arrests were made in Powder Springs, Smyrna and in Coweta County.

“Today was a good day in crime fighting for the men and women of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Craig Owens in the press release announcing the arrests. “I’m proud of our Fugitive Unit, investigators, radio operators, and the many people who worked behind the scenes to diligently track down and arrest these dangerous criminals.”

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated].

The first fugitive was wanted by the Broward County Florida Sheriff’s Office for armed robbery with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center awaiting extradition.

The second suspect was wanted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for murder. He was taken to Newton County.

The third suspect is wanted by Cobb County for charges of aggravated assault, strangulation and cruelty to children. He is detained at the Coweta County Jail awaiting transport to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Owens said, “The Sheriff’s Office remains grateful to the U.S. Marshals and the many law enforcement agencies who are critical in our efforts to keep the people of Cobb County and our region safe.”

The press release said the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit was also instrumental in the July 8 arrest of the suspect in the high-profile Cobb golf course triple homicide.