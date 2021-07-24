Martinis and Music Night at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art will host an event called Martinis and Music Night on August 20, 2021 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the museum, located at 30 Atlanta Street, Marietta, GA 30060.

According to the museum’s web site, “Martini and Music Night is the most popular event at the museum, so we hope that you make plans to attend.”

Johnny Porrazzo will entertain guests with pop rock music.

Metro Montage XXI, the Museum’s annual juried art exhibition will be on view.

The museum describes Metro Montage as follows:

Metro Montage is the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art’s annual juried exhibition featuring all types of genre, medium, style, subject matter, concept, and technique in art. Metro Montage XXI will feature, throughout all of the Museum’s galleries, works of fine art by contemporary artists that showcase the diversity and skill within our nation’s culture.

For the list of articles featured in this year’s exhibition visit the Metro Montage web page.

Carriage House Catering will provide hors d’oeovres and a cash bar will be available.

Admission is $10 at the door or free to members of Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.