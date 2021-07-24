The Cobb County social media team posted announcements of two upcoming events at Cobb senior centers on the county’s Facebook page.

Boosting Your Mind with Food and Fitness

Humana will host an event at the North Cobb Senior Center for seniors who want to take care of their minds and bodies.

The county’s Facebook page describes the event as follows:

North Cobb Senior Center will hold a free “Boosting Your Mind with Food and Fitness” 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27. Registration is required. Your mood can be affected by your eating and exercise habits. Learn how eating well and staying active can help improve your outlook. Presented by Humana. Register online at myactivecenter.com. The center is located at 4100 S Main St, Acworth. Call 770-975-7740 for more information.

The North Cobb Senior Center is located at 3900 S Main St, Acworth, GA 30101.

Bingo Bash at the Freeman Poole Senior Center

And for those of you who love bingo, there will be a fundraiser at the Freeman Poole Center called the Bingo Bash.

The event is described as follows:

Freeman Poole Senior Center will hold a Bingo Bash fundraiser 1 p.m.–3 p.m. Monday, July 26. Entry fee is $3. Participants must register in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door. Funds raised will benefit the Freeman Poole Senior Center. Register at myactivecenter.com. The center is located at 4025 S. Hurt Rd, Smyrna. Call 770-801-3400 for more information.

The Freeman Poole Senior Center is located at 4025 S Hurt Rd SW, Smyrna, GA 30082.

Discover more events from Cobb Senior Services

To discover more events at Cobb senior centers regularly visit the Cobb County Senior Services website or the Cobb Senior Services Facebook page.