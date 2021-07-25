National Night Out Comes Marching In On August 1st in the Riverside Austell Community

[The following is an announcement from the We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association]

As School halls are expected to be flooded again, businesses are returning to normal and finances are stabilizing, the National Night Out brings back a familiar celebration– with a Grand Entrance.

On Sunday August 1st at the South Cobb Recreation Center located at 875 Riverside Parkway, the parade route starts at 6pm and concludes at The Family Dollar Plaza.

Hundreds of community members are expected out this day! National Night Out is an annual event that brings awareness to the partnerships being formed and friendships supported by neighborhood law enforcement and neighbors helping and looking out for one another.

Of course due to the recent ‘reopening’ of America, this event will have more meaning, distinct from any years in the past.

Youth are most looking forward to this time of year that in the past has provided special memories to include a movie night, community fair and even a carnival of sorts.

Community Leader, Monica DeLancy, she shares this year will go down in the books as one of the best. “This Riverside Community never fails to rally together and support a great cause.

This one is one of the best around.

Every year we like to find out different ways to engage our residents and inspire community building. National Night Out provides a safe space for the main building tools- chatting, chewing and cheering!”

The Pebblebrook High School Marching Band leads the way for this kickoff to an awesome year as they are joined by Cobb County Police and Fire Department, EMS, Cobb County Sheriff Department with a host of community support organizations including Cobb County Library, Lions Club, After School Break, Mableton Improvement Coalition, PKOTS and STING Inc as well as We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association.

“Together we are building a better community and The National Night Out allows us to have conversations outside of circumstances.

We are definitely looking forward to this time of the year.” Monica DeLancy states

Nikita Phares, Thriving Family participant will serve as the grand Marshall of the parade she states “ It takes a village, we must stand together”

Thank you to parade organizers Crystal Baugh, Susan Mealer, Odessa Harris, Brianne Perkins.



Contact information Monica DeLancy 770-369-6531 www.wethriverenters.com