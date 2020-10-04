National Night Out in Powder Springs goes virtual this year

Out of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The City of Powder Springs will be making its annual National Night Out virtual this year.

National Night Out is a yearly gathering to build police-community partnerships.

This year’s event will begin at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday October 6, 2020.

The press release from the City of Powder Springs describes the format this year as follows:

Though typically held in park facilities within the city and open to the public, drawing an estimated 300-400 attendees, this year’s event will be an online affair, featuring public safety demonstrations and guest speakers presented live, as well as pre-taped videos. Participants in the filming will be adhering to social distancing and face covering protocols. Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman, Police Chief Tony Bailey, and Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes are among the live speakers. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services are among the guests and will present important safety tips ahead of the colder autumn and winter months. The program will be streamed live at vidtvo.powderspringslive.com. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Powder Springs is among the thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide that hold National Night Out events, with the city holding its event each year on the first Tuesday in October. Other communities may reserve the first Tuesday in August for their celebrations