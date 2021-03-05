Chris Lanning announces run for Cobb Solicitor General

Chris Lanning, the current Chief Assistant Solicitor of Cobb County, and a resident of Powder Springs, has announced his intention to run for the Democratic nomination for Cobb Solicitor General in the 2022 election.

Barry Morgan who currently holds that position, announced on his Facebook page that he has decided not to seek another term.

According to the Cobb Solicitor General web page, “The Solicitor General is responsible for the prosecution of all traffic, misdemeanor, and ordinance violation cases in Cobb County, Georgia.”

Lanning’s press release follows:

Chief Assistant Seeking Position of Cobb County Solicitor General in 2022 POWDER SPRINGS — Chief Assistant Solicitor Chris Lanning will seek the Democratic nomination for the position of Cobb County Solicitor General in 2022.

Lanning began his legal career in the Solicitor General’s Office in 2008. He was assigned to the traffic court division, and in 2010 he was promoted to the jury trial division. In 2013, he took a position with the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office. Chris returned to the Solicitor’s Office where he served as Deputy Chief Assistant and was ultimately promoted to Chief Assistant Solicitor General. “I look forward to continuing to seek justice in each matter that comes before me. The role of a prosecutor is to do the right thing in every case,” said Mr. Lanning. During his career, Lanning has been chosen to teach prosecutors across Georgia on topics such as Vehicular Homicide. In 2019, he was named Assistant Solicitor General of the Year for the State of Georgia. “It is humbling to be recognized by your peers for doing a job you are truly passionate about,” said Lanning. Lanning is a lifelong resident of Cobb County. He grew up in Acworth and graduated from North Cobb High School in 1999. He received undergraduate degrees from the University of Georgia in 2003, and graduated from Seton Hall University Law School (Newark, NJ) in 2008. He currently resides in Powder Springs with his wife and two children. “Cobb County has been my home for forty years. It has been an honor to serve the community in my current role, and I hope to continue serving as the Solicitor General,” said Lanning.