Edward Decker named new president of The Home Depot

Edward “Ted” Decker has been named the new president of Cobb-headquartered retail giant The Home Depot.

Decker was formerly the executive vice president of merchandising for the company.

He worked at Kimberly-Clark Corporation and Scott Paper Company before starting at the Home Depot 20 years ago.

His educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in English from the the College of William and Mary and a master’s degree in business administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

The company announced a number of other promotions in the press release, quoted below:

Ann-Marie Campbell has been named executive vice president of U.S. stores and international operations, adding responsibility for all operations, business functions and strategy for the company's Canada and Mexico businesses to her current responsibilities. The presidents of The Home Depot Canada and The Home Depot Mexico will now report to her. Campbell, a 35-year veteran of The Home Depot, will now lead more than 2,200 stores and 400,000 associates. Jeff Kinnaird has been promoted to executive vice president of merchandising, reporting to Decker. Most recently, he was president of The Home Depot Canada. He previously served as merchandising vice president of Canada, overseeing merchandising strategy, global sourcing for the division, and growth of private label brands across Canadian stores and online. Prior to that, he was regional vice president of operations for The Home Depot Canada. Kinnaird began his career at The Home Depot nearly 25 years ago as an hourly associate in the lumber aisles. Michael Rowe has been promoted to president of The Home Depot Canada. Rowe was most recently vice president of e-commerce, marketing and contractor services, where he led all marketing and advertising efforts across Canada, as well as e-commerce, installation services, contractor services and strategy. Prior to that, he served as chief financial officer for The Home Depot Canada. Rowe joined the company in 2006. Richard McPhail, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will assume the additional responsibility for the company's corporate strategy and strategic business development. McPhail joined the company in 2005 and was named CFO in 2019, with responsibility for managing the company's financial performance as well as capital allocation, investor relations, tax and treasury.