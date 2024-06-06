Rent Control Community Forum in Marietta this Saturday, June 8

Renters rights advocate Monica DeLancy distributed the following press release about an event in Marietta this weekend: the Rent Control Community Forum:

The Georgia for All Rent Stabilization Coalition, comprising advocacy groups such as Housing Justice League, We Thrive in Riverside, Georgia Community Coalition, and National Faith Home Buyers, announces its inaugural Rent Control Community Forum. The forum aims to address the pressing issue of housing stability in the metro Atlanta area.

This vital event will take place on Saturday, June 8th, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at In His Image church, located at 630 Kurt Dr SW in Marietta.

In an effort to foster community engagement and empower residents, the forum will provide a platform for dialogue and education surrounding rent stabilization policies and their implications for Atlanta’s diverse communities. Participants can expect informative sessions and opportunities for networking with like-minded individuals committed to ensuring equitable housing practices.

“We recognize the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to address the housing affordability crisis facing our state,” stated Monica Johnson, a member of the Georgia for All Rent Stabilization Coalition. “This forum marks the beginning of a concerted effort to amplify community voices and advocate for policies that prioritize housing justice for all Atlantans.”

The Rent Control Community Forum is the first in a series of events planned by the coalition, with subsequent forums scheduled to take place across the metro Atlanta region in the coming months. By mobilizing residents and stakeholders, the coalition aims to build momentum for meaningful change in housing policy.

The event is open to the public, and all interested individuals are encouraged to attend and contribute to the conversation. Together, we can work towards a future where safe, affordable housing is a fundamental right for every member of our community.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit https://forms.gle/hcrKbSvDdHonrXns5 or contact Matthew Nursey at matthew@housingjusticeleague.org