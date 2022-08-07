Marietta Cobb Museum of Art presents “Art of the Cocktail”

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art posted the following announcement to the City of Marietta website about their upcoming “Art of the Cocktail” fundraiser:

MARIETTA – Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is pleased to announce the “art of the cocktail”. This event will be held August 19th from 6:00 pm until 8:30 pm. The featured specialty cocktails are “The Elderflower Spritz” and “The Venetian Spritz” presented by Santa Margherita. Tangible Jazz Dreams will provide fun, interesting, and melodic Jazz-fusion music to entertain guests. Entertainment provided in partnership with MCMA and Robinson’s Coins. Attendees to this event will also enjoy the current exhibition, Metro Montage XXII. Metro Montage is the annual juried exhibition featuring artists from around the country.

Admission is $10 or free for members of MCMA. Consider becoming a member of MCMA to enjoy this event and others at no additional cost. Memberships can be purchased online or at the door. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Carriage House Catering and a cash bar will be available.

About the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is housed in a building that was once a U.S. Post Office that opened in 1910.

In 1963 the main branch of the Cobb County/Marietta Public Library occupied the building.

In the early 1950s the Marietta Women’s Club formed the Fine Arts Club of Marietta. In 1983 the name was changed to the Marietta/Cobb Fine Arts Center, and in 1986 the museum gained non-profit status and afterwards began development of the museum in its current location.

According to the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art website:

In 1989, the Main Branch of the Cobb County/Marietta Public Library vacated the Post Office building on Atlanta Street, moving into a newly erected building on Roswell Street. During this same time in September, the Marietta/Cobb Fine Arts Center changed its name to the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art.

On April 5, 1990 the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art officially took over the original Post Office building chosen by the Cobb County Commission.