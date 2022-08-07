Cobb Chairwoman Cupid hosts Dobbins Air Reserve Base stakeholder’s meeting

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid hosted the second annual stakeholders roundtable meeting to discuss Dobbins Air Reserve Base and exchange ideas on how to ensure its continued success.

According to the county’s news release about the meeting:

Those in attendance included a group of the US Air Force Reserve, including the commander of the 94th Airlift Wing, along with representatives from Lockheed Martin, the Cobb Board of Education, the Cobb Chamber, Cobb County staff, and members of the legislative delegation.

“This was another opportunity for stakeholders to exchange thoughts and ideas about Dobbins Air Reserve Base, its future, and its role in our community,” said Chairwoman Cupid. “The meeting allowed those in attendance to reaffirm our support for the base and each other’s interests. Working together, we can help ensure the success of Dobbins moving forward.”

Advertisement

“The continued success of Dobbins involves all of us working together,” said Col. Carl Magnusson, the commander of Dobbins’ chief tenant, the 94th Airlift Wing.

Despite some concerns about future “BRACs” (Base Realignment and Closure) efforts, Colonel Magnusson told the assembled group there were currently no BRACs being discussed in Washington.

According to the county’s news release:

Chairwoman Cupid vowed to make this roundtable an annual event so the various stakeholders could continue to discuss ideas on how to help promote the base both here in Cobb and among federal decision-makers.

About Dobbins Air Reserve Base

According to the Dobbins Air Reserve Base website :

Dobbins ARB was built in 1943 and was originally called Marietta Army Airfield. In 1950, the named changed to Dobbins Air Force Base to honor Capt. Charles Dobbins, a pilot from Marietta. Captain Dobbins was killed during World War II when his C-47 aircraft was shot down over the Mediterranean Sea. In June 1992, the name was changed to Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

The website states that the base is home to more than 5,700 personnel from the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps.

The 94th Airlift Wing is the host unit at Dobbins ARB, and tenant organizations include the 22nd Air Force headquarters, Navy Operational Support Center and the Georgia National Guard Headquarters.