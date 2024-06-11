Honorary Commanders Association seeks nominations for 2025 class

The Cobb Chamber announced that the Honorary Commanders Association seeks nominations for its 2025 class.

The association is a cooperative effort that includes the Cobb Chamber, Dobbins Air Reserve Base (ARB), the General Lucius D. Clay National Guard Center, the Georgia National Guard, the Coast Guards, the National Defense Force, and the Navy and Marine Corps.

The deadline to submit nominations is July 8, 2024.

The online nomination form is available at https://www.cobbchamber.org/hca.

The Chamber’s announcement describes the purpose of the association and its history as follows:

The Honorary Commanders Association annually selects community and business leaders and pairs them with military personnel in a yearlong program designed to give leaders an opportunity to learn about military activities, their impact on the economy and the various aspects of the national defense system. Created by the Cobb Chamber in 1983, the association has grown over the years to include units of our nation’s Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Georgia National Guard, Coast Guard and National Defense Force. Each program covers a branch of service and includes a behind-the-scenes tour of local and regional military assets.

The Honorary Commanders Association is sponsored by Atlanta Marriott NW at Galleria, Capital City Bank, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and The Veterinary Clinic.

For more information about Honorary Commanders Association, contact Joel Blockton at 770-859-2348 or jblockton@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization..

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

