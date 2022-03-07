Nominations open for 2022 Woman of Distinction Award from Cobb Executive Women

The Cobb Chamber announced last week that nominations are open for the annual Woman of Distinction Award from Cobb Executive Women. The deadline for submitting nominations is April 22.

Details, and the requirements for the award, are in the Chamber’s press release reprinted below:

ATLANTA (March 1, 2022) — Cobb Executive Women, a professional development and leadership program presented by the Cobb Chamber, is seeking nominations for its 2022 Woman of Distinction Award. The Woman of Distinction Award is given annually at the June Marquee Monday breakfast to recognize a woman who has demonstrated exceptional leadership through her professional endeavors, community involvement and social responsibility in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion thereby supporting and advancing her community and her field. Advertisement Woman of Distinction Award nominees must meet the following requirements:

Have not been a previous recipient of the Woman of Distinction Award. Have a minimum of 5 years history of promoting or supporting women in the workplace, not exclusive to Cobb. Must currently live or work in Cobb County. Must be members of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. Must meet the membership qualifications for Cobb Executive Women (CEW). Membership in CEW is not required. Nominations must come from a CEW member, Chamber member, or community member (no self-nominations). Current Steering Committee members are not eligible for nomination.

Nominations are open now at www.cobbchamber.org/cew. All nominations must be received by Friday, April 22. Thank you to Award Sponsor, S.A. White Oil Company. For more information about Cobb Executive Women or the Woman of Distinction Award, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more. Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.

Help companies start, grow and prosper.

Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.

Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.

Develop workforce and support education.

Cultivate current and future leaders.

About Cobb Executive Women

According to Chamber promotional materials:

CEW is a group within the Cobb Chamber dedicated cultivating mutually beneficial and supportive professional relationships among executive women in Cobb County. Monthly luncheons highlight the key roles Cobb’s women leaders play in the economy and inspires women to achieve success personally, professionally and within their community. In addition, the program explores how women-owned and managed businesses continue to thrive in the pro-business environment fostered by the Cobb Chamber.