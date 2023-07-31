Chris Britton to serve as Cobb Chamber’s 2025 Chairman of the Board

Chris Britton, the Regional President of the large-scale construction firm Brasfield & Gorrie, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board by the Cobb Chamber‘s Board of Directors for the year 2025.

He will take over from Mike Plant, the President and CEO of The Atlanta Braves Development Company, who will serve as the Chairman in 2024.

Britton will begin his term in January 2025 and will also act as the Board Chair Elect in 2024.

“I am so honored to serve as the Chamber’s 2025 Board Chairman. I am excited to join the Chamber’s legacy of strong leaders to guide this organization as it achieves its strategic priorities to drive economic growth, cultivate leaders, and create the best conditions for Cobb’s businesses,” said Chris Britton. “I understand how important the Cobb Chamber is for our business community and I consider it a privilege to be a part of this organization’s and community’s future growth.”

Britton has an extensive history of involvement with the Chamber. He has served as the Membership Campaign Chairman in 2023 and has been on the Chamber’s Board of Directors Executive Committee and SelectCobb Board of Directors.

Britton has also been an active member in various committees and programs, including the Government Affairs Committee, Strategic Planning Steering Committee, and Leadership Cobb Class alumni associations.

He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

In his professional career at Brasfield & Gorrie, Britton has been instrumental in leading large-scale projects with a focus on innovation and quality. Some notable projects include Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta for the Atlanta Braves, the Georgia Aquarium, and the ongoing 760 Ralph McGill construction. Beyond his business endeavors, Britton is a dedicated member of his community, serving as an elder at Crosspoint City Church and volunteering with organizations such as Shepherd’s Men, No Longer Bound, and the Goshen Valley Foundation.

“Chris Britton will bring many strengths as the Cobb Chamber’s 2025 Board Chairman and will lead our Chamber and community to new heights,” said Sharon Mason. “Chris is a charismatic and insightful leader, and he has led one of the most successful membership fundraising efforts for our organization. I look forward to working with Chris as we implement our strategic plan to champion Cobb’s prosperity. We are focused to grow businesses and the business community, to foster leadership and professional development, and to advocate for a pro-business environment.”

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

