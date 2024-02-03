Former Chick-fil-A marketing executive to speak to Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber announced the next installment of its Marquee Monday, featuring David Saylers, one of Chick-fil-A’s original two marketing executives.

The event is scheduled for February 12, 2024, at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. The program begins promptly at noon and concludes by 1 p.m.

The press release from the Chamber introduces Saylers as follows:

Now the founder of Spark a Revolution, David brings his expertise to help companies to create a competitive advantage by building remarkable cultures and brands. His book, “Remarkable!,” co-written to impart invaluable leadership lessons, is a must-read for anyone aspiring to transform workplace culture. Advertisement After spending 37 years in the Chick-fil-A Marketing Department, David Saylers founded Spark a Revolution in 2018. David is now using his expertise and passion to spark the growth of individuals, teams, and organizations. He serves as a board member for numerous organizations and has helped launch several startups and nonprofits. Notably, David is a Founding Partner of Roam, a shared workspace that is on a mission to Make Work Matter. David is known for his marketing mind, servant’s heart, entrepreneurial spirit, and his ability to intuitively see what others and organizations could be rather than simply what they currently are.

Registration for the February Marquee Monday is open through Feb. 7. Tickets are $50 for Cobb Chamber members and $75 for non-members. Attendees may register for the event at http://tinyurl.com/2fx4xere.

Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to two hours. For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. Please note that LAZ Parking has new rates for 2024. A security screening will be required at check-in.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is Mike Plant.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

