Cobb Young Professionals to host Fall Crawl in downtown Kennesaw

If you’re a young Cobb County professional, and want to network with other other young professionals in the county’s business community, there’s a fun upcoming event you might want to check out.

The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals (CYP) will host a Fall Crawl on Thursday, October 14 at Horned Owl Brewing.

The social event will consist of a photo scavenger hunt in downtown Kennesaw.

Participants in the crawl are encouraged to bring walking shoes.

There will be prizes for the teams with the best selfies.

According to the press release for the event:

CYP is a group within the Cobb Chamber dedicated to the promotion and encouragement of young professionals in the work place. Through monthly meetings, young professionals will have an opportunity to network with other young professionals and hear from leaders in our communities on topics that will influence them within the workplace. Registration is open until October 11 at www.cobbchamber.org/events. Tickets are $25 for Cobb Chamber members and $30 for non-members. Admission includes two drink tickets and food from the Mule House Wood Fired Pizza food truck. The social begins at 5:30 p.m. and is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Yearlong Social Sponsor Rand* Construction. For more information about Cobb Young Professionals, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.

