Cobb flash flood watch extended until 8 p.m. this evening

TOPICS:
Welcome to Cobb County brick sign at Henderson Road on Veterans MemorialCobb County welcome sign (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 20, 2021

The flash flood watch Cobb County and much of the rest of Georgia have been under has been extended until 8 p.m. this evening, September 20. The already saturated ground has been getting more rain intermittently all day.

Here is the report from the National Weather Service alert for our area.

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Peachtree City GA
329 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

GAZ001>005-007-011>013-019>021-030>033-041>044-052>054-066-067-
210000-
/O.EXT.KFFC.FF.A.0012.000000T0000Z-210921T0000Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Gilmer-Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens-
Floyd-Bartow-Cherokee-Polk-Paulding-Cobb-North Fulton-Haralson-
Carroll-Douglas-South Fulton-Heard-Coweta-Fayette-Troup-Meriwether-
Including the cities of , Cartersville, Newnan, Calhoun, East Point,
Rome, Marietta, Carrollton, Atlanta, Douglasville, and Peachtree City
329 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of north central Georgia, northwest Georgia and west
  central Georgia, including the following areas, in north central
  Georgia, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Fayette, Gilmer, North Fulton,
  Pickens and South Fulton. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll,
  Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray,
  Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia,
  Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup.

* Through this evening.

* Multiple rounds of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are
  possible today. Rainfall totals within the watch of one to two
  inches are possible with locally higher amounts up to three inches
  also possible, especially across northwest Georgia and extending
  into portions of metro Atlanta. This rain will fall onto already
  wet ground, resulting in the potential for flash flooding and
  quick rises on rivers and creeks. With any changes in the
  forecast, updates to expand the watch area eastward or further in
  time cannot be ruled out.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Hazardous weather outlook

In addition to the flash flood watch, the NWS presented this outlook that indicates the flood watch might have to be extended again after the 8 p.m. end point.

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Peachtree City GA
1200 PM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

GAZ001>009-011>016-019>025-027-030>039-041>062-066>076-078>086-
089>098-102>113-211600-
Baldwin-Banks-Barrow-Bartow-Bibb-Bleckley-Butts-Carroll-Catoosa-
Chattahoochee-Chattooga-Cherokee-Clarke-Clayton-Cobb-Coweta-
Crawford-Crisp-Dade-Dawson-DeKalb-Dodge-Dooly-Douglas-Emanuel-
Fannin-Fayette-Floyd-Forsyth-Gilmer-Glascock-Gordon-Greene-
Gwinnett-Hall-Hancock-Haralson-Harris-Heard-Henry-Houston-Jackson-
Jasper-Jefferson-Johnson-Jones-Lamar-Laurens-Lumpkin-Macon-
Madison-Marion-Meriwether-Monroe-Montgomery-Morgan-Murray-
Muscogee-Newton-North Fulton-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Paulding-Peach-
Pickens-Pike-Polk-Pulaski-Putnam-Rockdale-Schley-South Fulton-
Spalding-Stewart-Sumter-Talbot-Taliaferro-Taylor-Telfair-Toombs-
Towns-Treutlen-Troup-Twiggs-Union-Upson-Walker-Walton-Warren-
Washington-Webster-Wheeler-White-Whitfield-Wilcox-Wilkes-
Wilkinson-
1200 PM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and
Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight...

Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected across
north and central Georgia this afternoon and tonight. Rainfall
totals of 1 to 2 inches are forecast across the area. However,
locally higher amounts are possible with any stronger storms that
develop, which could cause localized flash flooding concerns,
especially in low-lying and flood prone areas. A Flash Flood
Watch is in effect for portions of west and northwest Georgia
until this evening. Gusty winds and lightning will also be
possible in any thunderstorms that develop.


.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday...

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are forecast across the area
from Tuesday through Wednesday. Some of these storms could produce
locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.


.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged
to submit reports of flooding through the web by going to
weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed
severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and
CDC guidelines.
