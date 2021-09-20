Cobb flash flood watch extended until 8 p.m. this evening

The flash flood watch Cobb County and much of the rest of Georgia have been under has been extended until 8 p.m. this evening, September 20. The already saturated ground has been getting more rain intermittently all day.

Here is the report from the National Weather Service alert for our area.

Flood Watch National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 329 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021 GAZ001>005-007-011>013-019>021-030>033-041>044-052>054-066-067- 210000- /O.EXT.KFFC.FF.A.0012.000000T0000Z-210921T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Gilmer-Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens- Floyd-Bartow-Cherokee-Polk-Paulding-Cobb-North Fulton-Haralson- Carroll-Douglas-South Fulton-Heard-Coweta-Fayette-Troup-Meriwether- Including the cities of , Cartersville, Newnan, Calhoun, East Point, Rome, Marietta, Carrollton, Atlanta, Douglasville, and Peachtree City 329 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of north central Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in north central Georgia, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Fayette, Gilmer, North Fulton, Pickens and South Fulton. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup. * Through this evening. * Multiple rounds of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible today. Rainfall totals within the watch of one to two inches are possible with locally higher amounts up to three inches also possible, especially across northwest Georgia and extending into portions of metro Atlanta. This rain will fall onto already wet ground, resulting in the potential for flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks. With any changes in the forecast, updates to expand the watch area eastward or further in time cannot be ruled out. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Hazardous weather outlook

In addition to the flash flood watch, the NWS presented this outlook that indicates the flood watch might have to be extended again after the 8 p.m. end point.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 1200 PM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021 GAZ001>009-011>016-019>025-027-030>039-041>062-066>076-078>086- 089>098-102>113-211600- Baldwin-Banks-Barrow-Bartow-Bibb-Bleckley-Butts-Carroll-Catoosa- Chattahoochee-Chattooga-Cherokee-Clarke-Clayton-Cobb-Coweta- Crawford-Crisp-Dade-Dawson-DeKalb-Dodge-Dooly-Douglas-Emanuel- Fannin-Fayette-Floyd-Forsyth-Gilmer-Glascock-Gordon-Greene- Gwinnett-Hall-Hancock-Haralson-Harris-Heard-Henry-Houston-Jackson- Jasper-Jefferson-Johnson-Jones-Lamar-Laurens-Lumpkin-Macon- Madison-Marion-Meriwether-Monroe-Montgomery-Morgan-Murray- Muscogee-Newton-North Fulton-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Paulding-Peach- Pickens-Pike-Polk-Pulaski-Putnam-Rockdale-Schley-South Fulton- Spalding-Stewart-Sumter-Talbot-Taliaferro-Taylor-Telfair-Toombs- Towns-Treutlen-Troup-Twiggs-Union-Upson-Walker-Walton-Warren- Washington-Webster-Wheeler-White-Whitfield-Wilcox-Wilkes- Wilkinson- 1200 PM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight... Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia this afternoon and tonight. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are forecast across the area. However, locally higher amounts are possible with any stronger storms that develop, which could cause localized flash flooding concerns, especially in low-lying and flood prone areas. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of west and northwest Georgia until this evening. Gusty winds and lightning will also be possible in any thunderstorms that develop. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday... Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are forecast across the area from Tuesday through Wednesday. Some of these storms could produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged to submit reports of flooding through the web by going to weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.