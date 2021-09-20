Interested in exporting a product? Cobb Chamber to do webinar on international trade

If you are interested in getting into the export business, the Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb are sponsoring a webinar that might get you started.

The program is entitled “Ready, Set, Go! The Basics of Export Training”, and it will take place on Wednesday, October 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A press release from the Cobb Chamber describes what you’ll learn:

This program will introduce businesses to the basic concepts and terms related to exporting. Experts from the International Trade Office of the UGA Small Business Development Center will present an overview of the key terms and considerations related to exporting while offering insights into determining whether international trade is right for your business. This webinar will address:

· Is my business ready for exporting?

· What are the key trading terms?

· How do I ship goods internationally?

· How do I sell in another country?

· How do I get safely paid?

· Are there resources to assist in this process?

A live Q&A session will follow the presentations. Registration is open now through Friday, October 8 at www.cobbchamber.org/events. Thank you to Yearlong International Program Sponsor, The Manely Firm. For more information about Ready, Set, Go! The Basics of Export Training webinar, contact Amanda Blanton at ablanton@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

According to the Cobb Chamber website:

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.

Help companies start, grow and prosper.

Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.

Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.

Develop workforce and support education.

Cultivate current and future leaders.