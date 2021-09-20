Cobb flash flood watch extended once again, this time until Tuesday morning

The flash flood watch Cobb County and much of the rest of Georgia have been under has been extended once again, this time until 8 a.m. this tomorrow morning, Tuesday,September 21.

In a Facebook posting, Cobb County reported on continuing reports of weather-related damage:

@CobbDOT has dealt with more than a half dozen reports of flooded roads, one tree down, and they’ve spent the day dealing with clogging culverts and drains.Please use caution while out driving, especially after dark.

Here is the updated report from the National Weather Service:

Flood Watch National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 311 PM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021 GAZ001>009-011>016-019>022-030>033-041>044-052>054-210315- /O.CON.KFFC.FF.A.0012.000000T0000Z-210921T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns- Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-Floyd-Bartow-Cherokee- Forsyth-Polk-Paulding-Cobb-North Fulton-Haralson-Carroll-Douglas- South Fulton-Heard-Coweta-Fayette- Including the cities of , Dahlonega, Newnan, Calhoun, East Point, Marietta, Rome, Carrollton, Cleveland, Atlanta, Douglasville, Cartersville, and Peachtree City 311 PM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in north central Georgia, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Lumpkin, North Fulton, Pickens, South Fulton and Union. In northeast Georgia, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta and Heard. * Through Tuesday morning. * Multiple rounds of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible today and into tonight. Rainfall totals within the watch of one to two inches are possible with locally higher amounts up to three inches also possible, especially across north Georgia and extending into portions of metro Atlanta. This rain will fall onto already wet ground, resulting in the potential for flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.