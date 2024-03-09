Flash flood watch remains in effect in Cobb Saturday, March 9

A flash flood watch remains in effect for Cobb County and much of the rest of Georgia for today, Saturday, March 9, according to a hazardous weather outlook from National Weather Service

What is in the Flood Watch statement?

The following text is from the flood watch alert:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Advertisement A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through tonight. Additional heavy rainfall is ongoing across portions of central Georgia that should come to an end later this morning. Flash flooding will remain possible. Flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers is ongoing in some locations and will continue to expand this afternoon. Please remember to avoid flooded roadways. Turn around, don`t drown. A Slight Risk is in effect this morning for portions of central Georgia. An isolated strong wind gust or a brief tornado is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday… No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

What areas are within the alert?

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

What is the difference between a flood watch and a flood warning?

A flood watch and a flood warning are both alerts issued by meteorological agencies to inform people about potential or imminent flooding. However, there are significant differences between the two:

Flood Watch: A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding to occur in a particular area, but flooding is not imminent. It means that there is a possibility of flooding based on current weather conditions, but it has not yet happened.

During a flood watch, people should stay informed about the weather conditions, keep an eye on rivers, streams, and other bodies of water, and be prepared to take action if a flood warning is issued. Flood Warning: A flood warning is issued when flooding is either imminent or already occurring in a specific area. It means that flooding is expected to happen soon or is currently happening.

When a flood warning is issued, people should take immediate action to protect themselves and their property. This may include evacuating to higher ground, moving belongings to a safe location, and following instructions from local authorities.

In summary, a flood watch indicates that flooding is possible and people should be prepared, while a flood warning indicates that flooding is expected or happening and immediate action should be taken to ensure safety.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

