Another flash flood watch in place for Cobb County today

With the cleanup not even complete from the severe storms in the county on September 8, Cobb County is once again under a flash flood watch for September 19 until the morning of Monday September 20, as heavy rains are expected on already saturated grounds.

The National Weather Service issued the following information on alerts.weather.gov:

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of north central Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in north central Georgia, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Fayette, Gilmer, North Fulton, Pickens and South Fulton. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Stewart, Talbot, Troup and Webster. * From 8 AM EDT this morning through Monday morning. * Multiple rounds of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible today and tonight. Widespread rainfall totals within the watch of one to two inches are possible. Locally higher amounts up to three inches area possible, especially across the higher terrain of northwest Georgia and metro Atlanta. This rain will fall onto already wet ground resulting in the potential for flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks. Additional heavy rainfall is possible on Monday and the Flash Flood Watch may have to be expanded in time and area.

Recommendations from NWS for the severe weather:

The National Weather Service provides the following information on best practices to follow during flooding, with links to advice on specific topics:

Flooding is a coast-to-coast threat to some part of the United States and its territories nearly every day of the year. This site is designed to teach you how to stay safe in a flood event. If you know what to do before, during, and after a flood you can increase your chances of survival and better protect your property. For instance, it is vital to know what to do if you are driving and hit a flooded road. Here you will find an interactive flood map, information describing the different types of flooding and educational material. You will also learn how the National Weather Service keeps you aware of potentially dangerous flooding situations through alerts and warnings. Learn how to better protect yourself and your family by reading our flood survivor stories. If you, or someone you know, have been a victim of a flood, please share your story so we can prevent others from becoming a victim. When you write, please note that NWS has permission to use your story and, if possible, let us know the town and state you were in and the year the event took place.