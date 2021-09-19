There are still funds available for Emergency Rental Assistance

With the federal eviction moratorium at an end, a nationwide wave of evictions and homelessness are expected.

If you are behind in your rent and at risk of eviction, there is help available.

Cobb County announced on social media that a third of the county’s allocation for the Emergency Rental Assistance is still available.

The county posted the following announcement on its website explaining the program, with links to start the application process:

The Cobb County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) is a fund authorized by the U.S. Department of Treasury approved by the Board of County Commissioners on February 23, 2021, to provide Cobb County residents with rental and utility assistance who are affected, directly or indirectly, by COVID-19.



The ERA funds are newly issued and have rigorous eligibility requirements, which means applicants will deal with a thorough documentation and screening process.



This program is for rental and utility assistance for renters only. Resources for homeowners financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are not covered with this funding.



WARNING: Section 1001 of Title 19 of the U.S. Code makes it a criminal offense to make willful false statements or misrepresentation to any department or agency of the United States as to any matter within the jurisdiction. False information may result in civil liability, and/or in criminal penalties including, but not limited to, fine, imprisonment, or both.



Cobb County also has programs that could help renters WITHOUT any COVID-19 impact. Click here for details.

Applications for assistance are being accepted by the following organizations:

Cobb ERA Providers:

Sweetwater Mission

770-819-0662, ext 16 (English)

770-819-0662, ext 17 (Spanish)

Cobb HomeSavers

Must apply online at Cobbhomesaver.org

Phone 855-493-4002 if further assistance is needed

or by sending an email to CobbCountyERA@HomeFreeUSA.org





MUST Ministries

mustministries.org

770-790-3926 or 770-790-3927

Center for Family Resources

770-428-2601

Star-C

star-c.org/eviction-relief