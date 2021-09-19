It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and the Cobb County Public Library has compiled a suggest reading list

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15, and the Cobb County Public Library got to work compiling a list of reading material created by, for and about North America’s Spanish-speaking people.
There are works for all ages, and we’ve reprinted them below. They contain links to the library’s catalogs for the works:
[Editor’s note: there is some disagreement and controversy within the Hispanic community about the gender-neutral term Latinx. Our policy at the Courier is to allow communities of color to define the terms used to describe their community themselves, so until there is a clear consensus, in materials we publish we’ll use the more general term Hispanic except when quoting from other sources. The list below quotes from the library’s website so we left their usage intact. This is in no way a criticism of the term Latinx. We are just not ready to commit to a term that does not have a substantial consensus in the affected community]
Children’s Picture Books
Across the Bay by Carlos Aponte
Alma y cómo obtuvo su nombre by Juana Martinez-Neal
Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor
Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Peña
Lola by Junot Díaz
Mango, Abuela, and Me by Meg Medina
Martina the Beautiful Cockroach by Carmen Agra Deedy
Mi papi tiene una moto by Isabel Quintero
Quizás algo hermoso: cómo el arte transformó un barrio by F. Isabel Campoy
Rudas: Nino’s Horrendous Hermanitas by Yuyi Morales
Children’s Picture Books About Important Latinx People
¡Bravo! : Poemas sobre hispanos extraordinarios by Margarita Engle
Harvesting Hope: The Story of Cesar Chavez by Katherine Krull
My Name is Gabito: The Life of Gabriel García Márquez by Monica Brown
Out of the Ballpark by Alex Rodriguez
Oye, Celia!: A Song for Celia Cruz by Katie Sciurba
Pasando páginas: la historia de mi vida by Sonia Sotomayor
Pelé, King of Soccer by Monica Brown
Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré by Anika Denise
Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books
A Dash of Trouble by Anna Meriano
The Dactyl Hill Squad by Daniel José Older
The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora by Pablo Cartaya
The First Rule of Punk by Celia Pérez
Ghost Squad by Claribel Ortega
Marcus Vega Doesn’t Speak Spanish by Pablo Cartaya
Maximilian and the Lucha Libre Club by Xavier Garza
Merci Suárez Changes Gears by Meg Medina
The Only Road by Alexandra Diaz
Sal & Gabi Break the Universe by Carlos Hernandez
Teen and Young Adult Fiction
All of Us With Wings by Michelle Ruiz Keil
Barely Missing Everything by Matt Mendez
Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado
The Girl Who Could Silence the Wind by Meg Medina
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Ericka L. Sanchez
Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera
Lobizona by Romina Garber
The Mirror Season by Anna-Marie McLemore
The New David Espinoza by Fred Aceves
One of the Good Ones by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite
Shadowshaper by Daniel José Older
This Train is Being Held by Ismée Williams
We Are Not From Here by Jenny Torres Sanchez
We Set the Dark on Fire by Tehlor Kay Mejia
Adult Fiction
The Book of Unknown Americans by Cristina Henríquez
Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea
The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende
Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia
Sabrina & Corina by Kali Fajardo-Anstine
What’s Mine and Yours by Naima Coster
¡Yo! by Julia Alvarez
Adult Fiction in Spanish
Caramelo by Sandra Cisneros
Crónica de una muerte anunciada by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
Cuando te hablen de amor by Mónica Lavín
De donde venimos by Oscar Cásares
El tonaya no perdona by Edson Lechuga
Los crímenes de Alicia by Guillermo Martínez
Los hijos de La Diosa Huracán by Daína Chaviano
Más allá del invierno by Isabel Allende
