It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and the Cobb County Public Library has compiled a suggest reading list

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15, and the Cobb County Public Library got to work compiling a list of reading material created by, for and about North America’s Spanish-speaking people.

There are works for all ages, and we’ve reprinted them below. They contain links to the library’s catalogs for the works:

[Editor’s note: there is some disagreement and controversy within the Hispanic community about the gender-neutral term Latinx. Our policy at the Courier is to allow communities of color to define the terms used to describe their community themselves, so until there is a clear consensus, in materials we publish we’ll use the more general term Hispanic except when quoting from other sources. The list below quotes from the library’s website so we left their usage intact. This is in no way a criticism of the term Latinx. We are just not ready to commit to a term that does not have a substantial consensus in the affected community]

Children’s Picture Books

Across the Bay by Carlos Aponte

Alma y cómo obtuvo su nombre by Juana Martinez-Neal

Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor

Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Peña

Lola by Junot Díaz

Mango, Abuela, and Me by Meg Medina

Martina the Beautiful Cockroach by Carmen Agra Deedy

Mi papi tiene una moto by Isabel Quintero

Quizás algo hermoso: cómo el arte transformó un barrio by F. Isabel Campoy

Rudas: Nino’s Horrendous Hermanitas by Yuyi Morales

Children’s Picture Books About Important Latinx People

¡Bravo! : Poemas sobre hispanos extraordinarios by Margarita Engle

Harvesting Hope: The Story of Cesar Chavez by Katherine Krull

My Name is Gabito: The Life of Gabriel García Márquez by Monica Brown

Out of the Ballpark by Alex Rodriguez

Oye, Celia!: A Song for Celia Cruz by Katie Sciurba

Pasando páginas: la historia de mi vida by Sonia Sotomayor

Pelé, King of Soccer by Monica Brown

Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré by Anika Denise

Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books

A Dash of Trouble by Anna Meriano

The Dactyl Hill Squad by Daniel José Older

The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora by Pablo Cartaya

The First Rule of Punk by Celia Pérez

Ghost Squad by Claribel Ortega

Marcus Vega Doesn’t Speak Spanish by Pablo Cartaya

Maximilian and the Lucha Libre Club by Xavier Garza

Merci Suárez Changes Gears by Meg Medina

The Only Road by Alexandra Diaz

Sal & Gabi Break the Universe by Carlos Hernandez

Teen and Young Adult Fiction

All of Us With Wings by Michelle Ruiz Keil

Barely Missing Everything by Matt Mendez

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado

The Girl Who Could Silence the Wind by Meg Medina

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Ericka L. Sanchez

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera

Lobizona by Romina Garber

The Mirror Season by Anna-Marie McLemore

The New David Espinoza by Fred Aceves

One of the Good Ones by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite

Shadowshaper by Daniel José Older

This Train is Being Held by Ismée Williams

We Are Not From Here by Jenny Torres Sanchez

We Set the Dark on Fire by Tehlor Kay Mejia

Adult Fiction

The Book of Unknown Americans by Cristina Henríquez

Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras

The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea

The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende

Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia

Sabrina & Corina by Kali Fajardo-Anstine

What’s Mine and Yours by Naima Coster

¡Yo! by Julia Alvarez

Adult Fiction in Spanish

Caramelo by Sandra Cisneros

Crónica de una muerte anunciada by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Cuando te hablen de amor by Mónica Lavín

De donde venimos by Oscar Cásares

El tonaya no perdona by Edson Lechuga

Los crímenes de Alicia by Guillermo Martínez

Los hijos de La Diosa Huracán by Daína Chaviano

Más allá del invierno by Isabel Allende