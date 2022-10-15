Smyrna’s second annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration is this evening, October 15, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Month is drawing to a close, and the City of Smyrna is celebrating Hispanic heritage this evening from 5 to 9 p.m in front of City Hall.
For more details, see the announcement from the Smyrna website we’ve reprinted below:
“Join us in downtown Smyrna on October 15th for the second annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration! Smyrna’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration will close out Hispanic Heritage Month with fun activities for the whole family. The event is free! The celebration will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in front of City Hall at 2800 King Street SE. Ample free parking is available in downtown parking lots around City Hall.
“Activities include:
- DJ Music by PR Productions
- Live Performances by High Latin and Salsambo
- Food Vendors
- Beer Station
- Encanto showing at 8:00 p.m. on the Veterans Memorial Lawn (bring chairs and blankets!)
- Local Hispanic and Latino vendors
- Mobile Gaming Truck
- Face Painting & Balloons
- Encanto Character Photos
- DIY Piñatas
- Charros (Mexican Cowboys)
- Krazy Vatos Atlanta Lowriders
- CORE (Community Organized Response Effort) COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
“Celebrate our diverse community with a Yo Soy Smyrna t-shirt or sweatshirt! The Yo Soy Smyrna logo was thoughtfully created by our Hispanic heritage planning committee consisting of Smyrna residents, business owners, and leaders. Purchase your shirt here.
“National Hispanic American Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15) celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. The 2022 theme is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation”. More information can be found at https://www.hispanicheritagemonth.gov/“
About the City of Smyrna
Smyrna is the second-largest city in Cobb County, after Marietta, the county seat.
Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:
|Smyrna city, Georgia
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|55,685
|People Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|55,685
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|55,689
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|0.0%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|55663
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|51271
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|7.8%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|23.2%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|9.3%
|Female persons, percent
|53.0%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|46.8%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|33.2%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.3%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|8.2%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.3%
|Two or More Races, percent
|4.5%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|13.6%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|42.9%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2352
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.5%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|55.5%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$309,000
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,871
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$471
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,326
|Building permits, 2021
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|24760
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.27
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|81.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|21.1%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|97.9%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|95.6%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|94.0%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|55.7%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.2%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|13.8%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|77.8%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|72.9%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|152259
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|293700
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|208663
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1028830
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$19,541
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|29
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$77,713
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$48,063
|Persons in poverty, percent
|8.2%
|Businesses Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|X
|Total employment, 2020
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2018
|X
|All firms, 2012
|6575
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|3108
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|2808
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|2970
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|3230
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|687
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|5483
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3339.5
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|15.35
