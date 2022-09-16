Cobb Public Library creates book list for Hispanic Heritage Month

The Cobb County Public Library has compiled a suggested reading list for Hispanic Heritage Month.
Hispanic Heritage Month is unusual in that it spans parts of two months, running from September 15 to October 15.
The website for the celebration describes its origin as follows:
The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on September 15 and ending on October 15. It was enacted into law on August 17, 1988, on the approval of Public Law 100-402.
The day of September 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September18, respectively. Also, Columbus Day or Día de la Raza, which is October 12, falls within this 30 day period.
Here is the book list compiled by the Cobb County Public Library:
Hispanic Heritage Month Booklist with links
Children’s Picture Books
Across the Bay by Carlos Aponte
Alma y cómo obtuvo su nombre by Juana Martinez-Neal
Areli is a Dreamer by Areli Morales
Imagine by Juan Felipe Herrera
Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor
Just Help!: How to Build a Better World by Sonia Sotomayor
Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Peña
Lola by Junot Díaz
Mango, Abuela, and Me by Meg Medina
Martina the Beautiful Cockroach by Carmen Agra Deedy
Mi papi tiene una moto by Isabel Quintero
Nosotros Means Us by Paloma Valdivia
Quizás algo hermoso: cómo el arte transformó un barrio by F. Isabel Campoy
Rudas: Nino’s Horrendous Hermanitas by Yuyi Morales
Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books
The Dactyl Hill Squad by Daniel José Older
The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora by Pablo Cartaya
The First Rule of Punk by Celia Pérez
Ghost Squad by Claribel Ortega
Juana and Lucas by Juana Medina
Lotería by Karla Arenas Valenti
Marcus Vega Doesn’t Speak Spanish by Pablo Cartaya
Maximilian and the Lucha Libre Club by Xavier Garza
Merci Suárez Changes Gears by Meg Medina
The Only Road by Alexandra Diaz
Sal & Gabi Break the Universe by Carlos Hernandez
They Call Me Güero by David Bowles
Teen and Young Adult Fiction
All of Us With Wings by Michelle Ruiz Keil
Barely Missing Everything by Matt Mendez
Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro
The Girl Who Could Silence the Wind by Meg Medina
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Grief Keeper by Alexandra Villasante
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Ericka L. Sanchez
Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera
Living Beyond Borders: Growing up Mexican in America edited by Margarita Longoria
Lobizona by Romina Garber
The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta
The Mirror Season by Anna-Marie McLemore
The New David Espinoza by Fred Aceves
One of the Good Ones by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite
Sanctuary by Paola Mendoza and Abby Sher
Shadowshaper by Daniel José Older
The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas
This Train is Being Held by Ismée Williams
We Are Not From Here by Jenny Torres Sanchez
We Set the Dark on Fire by Tehlor Kay Mejia
Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed: 15 Voices from the Latinx Diaspora edited by Saraciea J. Fennell
Adult Fiction
A Lot Like Adios by Alexis Daria
The Book of Unknown Americans by Cristina Henríquez
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade
Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea
The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende
The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova
Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia
A Proposal They Can’t Refuse by Natalie Cana
Sabrina & Corina by Kali Fajardo-Anstine
The Spanish Love Deception by Elene Armas
Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
What’s Mine and Yours by Naima Coster
¡Yo! by Julia Alvarez
About the Cobb County Public Library
According to the Cobb County Public Library website:
Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.
History of Cobb’s library system
The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.
Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.
You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.