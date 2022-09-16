Cobb Public Library creates book list for Hispanic Heritage Month

The Cobb County Public Library has compiled a suggested reading list for Hispanic Heritage Month .

Hispanic Heritage Month is unusual in that it spans parts of two months, running from September 15 to October 15.

The website for the celebration describes its origin as follows:

The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on September 15 and ending on October 15. It was enacted into law on August 17, 1988, on the approval of Public Law 100-402.

The day of September 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September18, respectively. Also, Columbus Day or Día de la Raza, which is October 12, falls within this 30 day period.

Here is the book list compiled by the Cobb County Public Library:

Hispanic Heritage Month Booklist with links

Children’s Picture Books

Across the Bay by Carlos Aponte

Alma y cómo obtuvo su nombre by Juana Martinez-Neal

Areli is a Dreamer by Areli Morales

Imagine by Juan Felipe Herrera

Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor

Just Help!: How to Build a Better World by Sonia Sotomayor

Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Peña

Lola by Junot Díaz

Mango, Abuela, and Me by Meg Medina

Martina the Beautiful Cockroach by Carmen Agra Deedy

Mi papi tiene una moto by Isabel Quintero

Nosotros Means Us by Paloma Valdivia

Quizás algo hermoso: cómo el arte transformó un barrio by F. Isabel Campoy

Rudas: Nino’s Horrendous Hermanitas by Yuyi Morales

Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books

The Dactyl Hill Squad by Daniel José Older

The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora by Pablo Cartaya

The First Rule of Punk by Celia Pérez

Ghost Squad by Claribel Ortega

Juana and Lucas by Juana Medina

Lotería by Karla Arenas Valenti

Marcus Vega Doesn’t Speak Spanish by Pablo Cartaya

Maximilian and the Lucha Libre Club by Xavier Garza

Merci Suárez Changes Gears by Meg Medina

The Only Road by Alexandra Diaz

Sal & Gabi Break the Universe by Carlos Hernandez

They Call Me Güero by David Bowles

Teen and Young Adult Fiction

All of Us With Wings by Michelle Ruiz Keil

Barely Missing Everything by Matt Mendez

Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro

The Girl Who Could Silence the Wind by Meg Medina

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Grief Keeper by Alexandra Villasante

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Ericka L. Sanchez

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera

Living Beyond Borders: Growing up Mexican in America edited by Margarita Longoria

Lobizona by Romina Garber

The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta

The Mirror Season by Anna-Marie McLemore

The New David Espinoza by Fred Aceves

One of the Good Ones by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite

Sanctuary by Paola Mendoza and Abby Sher

Shadowshaper by Daniel José Older

The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas

This Train is Being Held by Ismée Williams

We Are Not From Here by Jenny Torres Sanchez

We Set the Dark on Fire by Tehlor Kay Mejia

Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed: 15 Voices from the Latinx Diaspora edited by Saraciea J. Fennell

Adult Fiction

A Lot Like Adios by Alexis Daria

The Book of Unknown Americans by Cristina Henríquez

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade

Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras

The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea

The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova

Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia

A Proposal They Can’t Refuse by Natalie Cana

Sabrina & Corina by Kali Fajardo-Anstine

The Spanish Love Deception by Elene Armas

Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

What’s Mine and Yours by Naima Coster

¡Yo! by Julia Alvarez

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website :

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link .