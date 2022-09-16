Cobb County weather forecast: September 16, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday September 16, with a high near 83 degrees.

What is the Cobb overnight weather forecast for Friday September 16?

Overnight it should be mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation











2022-08-01 85 73 79 -2.2 T 2022-08-02 92 73 82.5 1.4 0 2022-08-03 90 74 82 0.9 0.01 2022-08-04 91 70 80.5 -0.6 0.56 2022-08-05 91 73 82 1 0.19 2022-08-06 91 72 81.5 0.5 1.2 2022-08-07 90 71 80.5 -0.4 0 2022-08-08 91 72 81.5 0.6 T 2022-08-09 90 72 81 0.2 1.19 2022-08-10 85 71 78 -2.8 0.86 2022-08-11 87 71 79 -1.7 0.46 2022-08-12 89 72 80.5 -0.1 0.01 2022-08-13 84 71 77.5 -3.1 0 2022-08-14 89 70 79.5 -1 0 2022-08-15 91 73 82 1.6 0.13 2022-08-16 88 71 79.5 -0.8 0 2022-08-17 82 67 74.5 -5.7 0.73 2022-08-18 81 68 74.5 -5.7 T 2022-08-19 78 72 75 -5.1 0.21 2022-08-20 86 71 78.5 -1.5 0.04 2022-08-21 86 70 78 -1.8 0.01 2022-08-22 83 73 78 -1.7 T 2022-08-23 87 72 79.5 -0.1 0 2022-08-24 84 72 78 -1.5 0.19 2022-08-25 83 70 76.5 -2.9 0.59 2022-08-26 88 72 80 0.8 0.13 2022-08-27 90 73 81.5 2.4 T 2022-08-28 89 73 81 2 0 2022-08-29 90 73 81.5 2.7 0 2022-08-30 91 72 81.5 2.8 0.28 2022-08-31 89 72 80.5 2 0











Sum 2711 2219





Average 87.5 71.6 79.5 -0.7

Normal 89 71.3 80.2





For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .