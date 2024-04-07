Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, April 7, 2024, with a high near 74 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a frost advisory that is in effect for far northeast Georgia through 9 a.m EDT today.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-03-01 49 40 44.5 -7.4 1.11 2024-03-02 62 42 52 -0.2 T 2024-03-03 70 49 59.5 7.1 0 2024-03-04 63 57 60 7.3 T 2024-03-05 61 55 58 5.1 1.02 2024-03-06 65 56 60.5 7.3 2.36 2024-03-07 76 53 64.5 11.1 0 2024-03-08 66 59 62.5 8.8 1.45 2024-03-09 69 52 60.5 6.6 0.65 2024-03-10 61 43 52 -2.2 0 2024-03-11 67 38 52.5 -1.9 0 2024-03-12 74 44 59 4.4 0 2024-03-13 75 47 61 6.1 0 2024-03-14 81 52 66.5 11.4 0 2024-03-15 72 61 66.5 11.1 0.36 2024-03-16 75 57 66 10.4 0 2024-03-17 67 53 60 4.1 0.02 2024-03-18 61 40 50.5 -5.6 0 2024-03-19 60 33 46.5 -9.8 0 2024-03-20 74 42 58 1.4 0 2024-03-21 77 51 64 7.2 0 2024-03-22 65 56 60.5 3.4 0.25 2024-03-23 69 50 59.5 2.2 0.04 2024-03-24 65 43 54 -3.5 0 2024-03-25 64 47 55.5 -2.3 0 2024-03-26 62 53 57.5 -0.5 0.72 2024-03-27 74 53 63.5 5.2 T 2024-03-28 68 50 59 0.5 0 2024-03-29 72 43 57.5 -1.2 0 2024-03-30 77 49 63 4 0 2024-03-31 80 56 68 8.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 7, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 72 85 in 1967 43 in 1886 Min Temperature M 50 65 in 1882 28 in 2007 Avg Temperature M 60.9 74.0 in 1929 37.0 in 2007 Precipitation M 0.13 2.46 in 2014 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 2009 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 5 28 in 2007 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 1 9 in 1967 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 70.3 70.9 82.7 in 1986 54.9 in 1987 Avg Min Temperature 51.0 49.4 60.6 in 1882 33.6 in 1987 Avg Temperature 60.7 60.2 69.6 in 1999 44.2 in 1987 Total Precipitation 3.41 0.92 8.25 in 1936 0.00 in 2021 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2009 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 39 42 143 in 1987 0 in 2010 Total CDD (base 65) 15 8 37 in 2012 0 in 2016 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 62.3 60.3 65.8 in 2023 51.5 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 42.9 40.7 46.9 in 1880 32.1 in 1977 Avg Temperature 52.6 50.5 56.4 in 2023 42.1 in 1940 Total Precipitation 21.71 14.74 31.71 in 1936 7.44 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2000 2443 3774 in 1977 1643 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 25 27 137 in 2012 0 in 1971

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-06

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-06

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-06

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-06

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-06

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”