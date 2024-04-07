Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2024

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling April 7, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, April 7, 2024, with a high near 74 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a frost advisory that is in effect for far northeast Georgia through 9 a.m EDT today.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph. 

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph. 

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph. 

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-03-01494044.5-7.41.11
2024-03-02624252-0.2T
2024-03-03704959.57.10
2024-03-046357607.3T
2024-03-056155585.11.02
2024-03-06655660.57.32.36
2024-03-07765364.511.10
2024-03-08665962.58.81.45
2024-03-09695260.56.60.65
2024-03-10614352-2.20
2024-03-11673852.5-1.90
2024-03-127444594.40
2024-03-137547616.10
2024-03-14815266.511.40
2024-03-15726166.511.10.36
2024-03-1675576610.40
2024-03-176753604.10.02
2024-03-18614050.5-5.60
2024-03-19603346.5-9.80
2024-03-207442581.40
2024-03-217751647.20
2024-03-22655660.53.40.25
2024-03-23695059.52.20.04
2024-03-24654354-3.50
2024-03-25644755.5-2.30
2024-03-26625357.5-0.50.72
2024-03-27745363.55.2T
2024-03-286850590.50
2024-03-29724357.5-1.20
2024-03-3077496340
2024-03-318056688.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 7, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM7285 in 196743 in 1886
Min TemperatureM5065 in 188228 in 2007
Avg TemperatureM60.974.0 in 192937.0 in 2007
PrecipitationM0.132.46 in 20140.00 in 2021
SnowfallM0.0T in 20090.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M528 in 20070 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M19 in 19670 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature70.370.982.7 in 198654.9 in 1987
Avg Min Temperature51.049.460.6 in 188233.6 in 1987
Avg Temperature60.760.269.6 in 199944.2 in 1987
Total Precipitation3.410.928.25 in 19360.00 in 2021
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 20090.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)3942143 in 19870 in 2010
Total CDD (base 65)15837 in 20120 in 2016
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature62.360.365.8 in 202351.5 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature42.940.746.9 in 188032.1 in 1977
Avg Temperature52.650.556.4 in 202342.1 in 1940
Total Precipitation21.7114.7431.71 in 19367.44 in 1941
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)200024433774 in 19771643 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2527137 in 20120 in 1971

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-06
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-06
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-06
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-06
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-06

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

