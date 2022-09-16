Surrealism exhibit comes to the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art will present an exhibition of surrealist artists, including works by Bronislaw Bak , Alexander Berdysheff , Gary Chapman , Larkin Ford , Vladimir Kush , and Carlos Solís .

Surrealism is a form of art that arose after World War 1 featuring dream-like images, visual metaphors and distorted graphics with sometimes illogical juxtaposition of objects ( Salvador Dalí’s painting of melting clocks is one of the best-known of the early surrealist paintings).

The exhibit at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is called More Than Dreams: Exploring the Surreal in Art, and will run from September 24 – December 18, 2022.

An opening reception for the exhibit will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

The announcement for the exhibit describes the event as follows:

In this group exhibition of six artists, MCMA explores the use of surreal imagery and processes with a selection of paintings. This exhibition will allow guests the opportunity to examine how and why artists have continued, even to this day, to create representations of distorted realities that can be seen as bizarrely whimsical, but also eerily bleak.

The cost for non-member guests is $10 per person, and membership may be purchased at the event.

For more information visit the announcement for the event on the City of Marietta website.

About the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is housed in a building that was once a U.S. Post Office that opened in 1910.

In 1963 the main branch of the Cobb County/Marietta Public Library occupied the building.

In the early 1950s the Marietta Women’s Club formed the Fine Arts Club of Marietta. In 1983 the name was changed to the Marietta/Cobb Fine Arts Center, and in 1986 the museum gained non-profit status and afterwards began development of the museum in its current location.

According to the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art website :

In 1989, the Main Branch of the Cobb County/Marietta Public Library vacated the Post Office building on Atlanta Street, moving into a newly erected building on Roswell Street. During this same time in September, the Marietta/Cobb Fine Arts Center changed its name to the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art.

On April 5, 1990 the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art officially took over the original Post Office building chosen by the Cobb County Commission.