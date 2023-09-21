Cobb Public Library publishes reading list for Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month began September 15, 2023 and will continue through October 15.

To celebrate the occasion the Cobb County Public Library prepared a reading list to celebrate “the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.”

Here is the list along with a link to the entire list to help you find the materials in the Cobb library system.

Hispanic Heritage Month Booklist with links

Children’s Picture Books

Across the Bay by Carlos Aponte

Alma y cómo obtuvo su nombre by Juana Martinez-Neal

Areli is a Dreamer by Areli Morales

Imagine by Juan Felipe Herrera

Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor

Just Help!: How to Build a Better World by Sonia Sotomayor

Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Peña

Lola by Junot Díaz

Mango, Abuela, and Me by Meg Medina

Martina the Beautiful Cockroach by Carmen Agra Deedy

Mi papi tiene una moto by Isabel Quintero

Nosotros Means Us by Paloma Valdivia

Plátanos Are Love by Alyssa Reynosa-Morris

Quizás algo hermoso: cómo el arte transformó un barrio by F. Isabel Campoy

Rudas: Nino’s Horrendous Hermanitas by Yuyi Morales

Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books

A Dash of Trouble by Anna Meriano

The Dactyl Hill Squad by Daniel José Older

The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora by Pablo Cartaya

The First Rule of Punk by Celia Pérez

Ghost Squad by Claribel Ortega

Juana and Lucas by Juana Medina

Lotería by Karla Arenas Valenti

Marcus Vega Doesn’t Speak Spanish by Pablo Cartaya

Maximilian and the Lucha Libre Club by Xavier Garza

Merci Suárez Changes Gears by Meg Medina

The Only Road by Alexandra Diaz

Sal & Gabi Break the Universe by Carlos Hernandez

Sincerely Sicily by Tamika Burgess

They Call Me Güero by David Bowles

Teen and Young Adult Fiction

All of Us With Wings by Michelle Ruiz Keil

Ander and Santi Were Here by Jonny Garza Villa

Barely Missing Everything by Matt Mendez

Breakup from Hell by Ann Dávila Cardinal

Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado

The Girl Who Could Silence the Wind by Meg Medina

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Grief Keeper by Alexandra Villasante

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Ericka L. Sanchez

Into the Light by Mark Oshiro

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera

Last Sunrise in Eterna by Amparo Ortiz

Living Beyond Borders: Growing up Mexican in America edited by Margarita Longoria

Lobizona by Romina Garber

The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta

Lucha of the Night Forest by Tehlor Kay Mejia

The Making of Yolanda La Bruja by Lorraine Avila

The Mirror Season by Anna-Marie McLemore

The New David Espinoza by Fred Aceves

One of the Good Ones by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite

Saints of the Household by Ari Tison

Sanctuary by Paola Mendoza and Abby Sher

Shadowshaper by Daniel José Older

The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas

This Train is Being Held by Ismée Williams

We Are Not From Here by Jenny Torres Sanchez

We Set the Dark on Fire by Tehlor Kay Mejia

Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed: 15 Voices from the Latinx Diaspora edited by Saraciea J. Fennell

Wings in the Wild by Margarita Engle

Adult Fiction

A Lot Like Adios by Alexis Daria

Ana María and The Fox by Liana de la Rosa

The Book of Unknown Americans by Cristina Henríquez

Borderless by Jennifer de Leon

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo

The Faraway World by Patricia Engle

The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade

Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras

The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro

The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea

The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova

Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia

A Proposal They Can’t Refuse by Natalie Cana

Sabrina & Corina by Kali Fajardo-Anstine

Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Spanish Love Deception by Elene Armas

The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz

Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

What’s Mine and Yours by Naima Coster

Where There was Fire by John Manuel Arias

The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende

¡Yo! by Julia Alvarez

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.