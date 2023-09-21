Cobb Public Library publishes reading list for Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month began September 15, 2023 and will continue through October 15.
To celebrate the occasion the Cobb County Public Library prepared a reading list to celebrate “the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.”
Here is the list along with a link to the entire list to help you find the materials in the Cobb library system.
Hispanic Heritage Month Booklist with links
Children’s Picture Books
Across the Bay by Carlos Aponte
Alma y cómo obtuvo su nombre by Juana Martinez-Neal
Areli is a Dreamer by Areli Morales
Imagine by Juan Felipe Herrera
Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor
Just Help!: How to Build a Better World by Sonia Sotomayor
Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Peña
Lola by Junot Díaz
Mango, Abuela, and Me by Meg Medina
Martina the Beautiful Cockroach by Carmen Agra Deedy
Mi papi tiene una moto by Isabel Quintero
Nosotros Means Us by Paloma Valdivia
Plátanos Are Love by Alyssa Reynosa-Morris
Quizás algo hermoso: cómo el arte transformó un barrio by F. Isabel Campoy
Rudas: Nino’s Horrendous Hermanitas by Yuyi Morales
Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books
A Dash of Trouble by Anna Meriano
The Dactyl Hill Squad by Daniel José Older
The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora by Pablo Cartaya
The First Rule of Punk by Celia Pérez
Ghost Squad by Claribel Ortega
Juana and Lucas by Juana Medina
Lotería by Karla Arenas Valenti
Marcus Vega Doesn’t Speak Spanish by Pablo Cartaya
Maximilian and the Lucha Libre Club by Xavier Garza
Merci Suárez Changes Gears by Meg Medina
The Only Road by Alexandra Diaz
Sal & Gabi Break the Universe by Carlos Hernandez
Sincerely Sicily by Tamika Burgess
They Call Me Güero by David Bowles
Teen and Young Adult Fiction
All of Us With Wings by Michelle Ruiz Keil
Ander and Santi Were Here by Jonny Garza Villa
Barely Missing Everything by Matt Mendez
Breakup from Hell by Ann Dávila Cardinal
Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro
Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado
The Girl Who Could Silence the Wind by Meg Medina
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Grief Keeper by Alexandra Villasante
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Ericka L. Sanchez
Into the Light by Mark Oshiro
Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera
Last Sunrise in Eterna by Amparo Ortiz
Living Beyond Borders: Growing up Mexican in America edited by Margarita Longoria
Lobizona by Romina Garber
The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta
Lucha of the Night Forest by Tehlor Kay Mejia
The Making of Yolanda La Bruja by Lorraine Avila
The Mirror Season by Anna-Marie McLemore
The New David Espinoza by Fred Aceves
One of the Good Ones by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite
Saints of the Household by Ari Tison
Sanctuary by Paola Mendoza and Abby Sher
Shadowshaper by Daniel José Older
The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas
This Train is Being Held by Ismée Williams
We Are Not From Here by Jenny Torres Sanchez
We Set the Dark on Fire by Tehlor Kay Mejia
Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed: 15 Voices from the Latinx Diaspora edited by Saraciea J. Fennell
Wings in the Wild by Margarita Engle
Adult Fiction
A Lot Like Adios by Alexis Daria
Ana María and The Fox by Liana de la Rosa
The Book of Unknown Americans by Cristina Henríquez
Borderless by Jennifer de Leon
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo
The Faraway World by Patricia Engle
The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade
Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro
The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea
The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende
The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova
Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia
A Proposal They Can’t Refuse by Natalie Cana
Sabrina & Corina by Kali Fajardo-Anstine
Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Spanish Love Deception by Elene Armas
The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz
Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
What’s Mine and Yours by Naima Coster
Where There was Fire by John Manuel Arias
The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende
¡Yo! by Julia Alvarez
About the Cobb County Public Library
According to the Cobb County Public Library website:
Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.
History of Cobb’s library system
The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.
Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.
You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.