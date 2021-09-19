Cobb Library Fall Book Sale coming Oct 8-10

If you’re looking for a way to pick up some cheap books along with digital media, the Cobb County Public Library has an event for you this October.

The library system will be holding its Fall book sale at the Cobb Civic Center October 8 – 10, 2021. Hours for the sale are Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 1 to 5 pm.

The civic center is located at at 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060.

According to the announcement on the library system web page:

Materials for sale include books for all ages in both hardcover and paperback, DVDs, Books on CD and audiocassette, and magazines. Prices range from 10 cents to $4.00.

Masks are required for all visitors to the Cobb Civic Center, as at all county-owned facilities due to the high community spread of COVID-19 in Cobb County.

Shoppers must also enter through the front doors of the facility.

The announcement gives the following information:

Acceptable forms of payment are debit, credit, cash, and checks. On Friday until 1 pm electronic devices are not permitted. While we hope you will buy lots of materials, we are only able to sell up to 2 boxes of items at a time on Friday until 1 pm. Please plan to pay and take items to your vehicle before coming in to shop some more. On Sunday we will be working to sell out the Civic Center so please come to buy, buy, buy! All profits from this book sale go directly to buying more items for Cobb County Public Library’s 15 branches. For more information, please visit cobbcounty.org/library.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library web site:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893, and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.